The brand new next-gen video game will be releasing ahead of the 2022 Masters

EA Sports PGA Tour Road To The Masters Video Game Revealed

Augusta National is set to make its long-awaited return to the video game sphere in the upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour game.

The recently-announced game, titled ‘EA Sports PGA Tour Road to the Masters’ will be releasing ahead of the 2022 Masters.

Gamers will be able to play the Masters course for the first time since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters, released in 2011.

EA Sports is billing the game as: “Featuring a cover as breathtaking as the azaleas of Augusta National. EA Sports PGA Tour is the exclusive home of all four majors including the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship.”

“We have again partnered with EA Sports in their return to the golf world,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said ahead of the 2021 Masters.

“Road to the Masters will show the video game’s cover and illustrate the prominent role the Masters Tournament and Augusta National will play within the game.

“We believe the attention to detail surrounding the course and our traditions will be world class and will provide new and current fans around the globe with a fun and interactive way to look at Augusta National.

“The Road to the Masters is scheduled for release ahead of the tournament next year.

“All proceeds to Augusta National will be contributed to The Masters Tournament Foundation and our work to grow the game both here in the US and around the world.”

“EA Sports and the PGA Tour have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware,” said Cam Weber, EA Sports EVP and GM.

“Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA Tour courses and win the FedExCup.”

“We’ve partnered with EA Sports to bring immersive golf video game experiences to fans of all ages for years,” said Len Brown, PGA Tour Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Licensing and Merchandising.

“We are thrilled to continue working with EA Sports on its golf franchise to authentically represent the PGA Tour for the next generation. The newest game will give golf fans another way to experience their favorite sport, or to discover their passion for it.”