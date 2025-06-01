The Ballot For The 2026 Masters Is Open - Here's How You Can Apply For Tickets

Images of Rory McIlroy securing a dramatic victory at the 2025 Masters to complete his career Grand Slam are still fresh in the memory, but the chance to get tickets for next year’s Augusta National Major is now available via its ballot.

The ballot opened on June 1st, and anyone interested in taking in either a practice round or one of the tournament days in 2026 has until June 20th to complete the application process.

It’s a good idea not to get your hopes up too much because tickets are known to be relatively scarce, with only around 40,000 patrons passing through the gates between Thursday and Sunday in any given year. Still, you've got to be in it to win it, and putting yourself in the frame for tickets is not a particularly complex process.

You can fill out an online application via the official Masters website. Simply log into your account or create one if you don’t already have one, then enter a few mandatory fields and submit the application.

Could you be planning a trip to Augusta National in 2026? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once that’s done, you should receive an email confirmation summarising the application, although don’t get too excited - it’s not any indication of whether you will be successful. Instead, it's a waiting game until around mid-July to discover if you've secured tickets to arguably the most sought-after occasion in golf.

If you do get lucky, payments will be open from late July. If it’s like previous years, you will have around three weeks to complete the transaction and begin making plans for your visit to one of the world's most iconic venues.