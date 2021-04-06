There are some big names missing the Masters this year, including decorated past champions, PGA Tour regulars and one Tiger Woods.

5 Big Names Missing The 2021 Masters

The field for the 2021 Masters is set and all 88 places have been taken.

With 19 qualifying categories that warrant an invite to the Masters, there is plenty of competition for spaces at the first major of the men’s season.

With past champions, selected amateurs and the world’s top 50 all given invites to the tournament, we take a look at some of the big names missing from the 2021 Masters.

Tiger Woods

The five-time champion is still recovering from the horrific car crash in February that saw him sustain significant leg injuries and nearly cost him his life.

Woods finished T38th when he was defending his title in November last year and was at the presentation to give 2020 champion Dustin Johnson his green jacket on the 18th green.

With a lifetime exemption to the event after winning it five times in his career, we will hopefully see Tiger teeing it up at the Masters in the future depending on how his recovery goes.

Rickie Fowler

There were alarm bells ringing for Rickie Fowler as soon as the final round of the Masters finished last November.

Clawing on to his position in the world’s top 50, a T28th finish at Augusta in November last year was enough to keep Fowler 48th in the rankings, a position that would gain him an invite to the 2021 tournament.

However, his form since then has dipped dramatically and his recent results on the PGA Tour have seen him slip to 95th in the world rankings and without a method of qualifying for the Masters.

His only route in was a victory at last week’s Valero Texas Open and, despite an improved T17th finish, Fowler’s efforts weren’t enough to gain an invite and he will be one of the big names missing the Masters this year.

Fowler will be missing his first Masters since 2010 and it is an event in which he normally performs very well in, only missing one cut and finishing no worse than 38th on ten other occasions.

Charley Hoffman

Despite his efforts at the Valero Texas Open last week, finishing 2nd to the resurgent Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman will be missing his first Masters since 2015.

Hoffman holds a remarkable record in first rounds at the Masters, with an opening round scoring average of 69.5 and combined total of 17 under par the best of any golfer in that time period.

His 65 on the Thursday of the 2017 tournament left him with a 4 stroke lead going into Friday, the largest such lead since 1941.

Sadly, a Sunday 78 saw him finish T22nd despite the mammoth early lead.

Despite the notorious fast starts, Hoffman has only managed one top 10 finish at the Masters – a T9th place finish in 2015.

Angel Cabrera

The 2009 champion will be missing his second consecutive Masters after featuring in every event since 2000.

The Argentine has an incredible record around Augusta National, with his victory in 2009 coming alongside five top 10 finishes.

He was also runner up in 2013 after losing a sudden-death playoff to Adam Scott.

However, his arrest in Brazil in January this year suggests we may not see the Argentine at Augusta National for a while yet.

Padraig Harrington

Despite his relatively hectic PGA Tour schedule this year, Harrington has failed to meet any of the qualifying conditions to get into the 2021 Masters.

The European Ryder Cup captain has not made an appearance at the Masters since 2015, where he missed the cut.

He still plays plenty of Major golf however, with his back-to-back victories at the 2007 and 2008 Open and victory at the 2008 PGA Championship granting him a lifetime invite to those events.