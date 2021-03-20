Rickie Fowler Responds To Sir Nick Faldo’s Masters Comments

Rickie Fowler reacted to Sir Nick Faldo's comments stating: "I know where Nick was trying to come from on that and it's like competitor to competitor."

Rickie Fowler Responds To Faldo’s Masters Comments

Rickie Fowler has endured a torrid time of late, missing three cuts in his last six events and dropping down to 81st in the world rankings.

As a result of his poor form, Fowler has drawn some criticism from six-time Major winner, Sir Nick Faldo, who in early March tweeted a response to a tweet that noted that Fowler was yet to qualify for the Masters in April.

On Twitter, Faldo wrote: “Good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week!”

Only a few days later, though, Faldo responded to his tweet with a video coming out in support of Fowler. In it, the 63-year-old said: “Like everybody, we want him to find his game as soon as possible,

“So, five years ago now, he was voted by the players as the most overrated player on Tour. It motivated him to go and win The Players literally the next week.

“A couple years later, when things were gone quiet, I said to Rickie, ‘Hey, I need to give you a bit of needle, mate, to motivate you.’ And he said to me, ‘Bring it on.’

Nearly three weeks on from Faldo’s Twitter activity, Fowler has finally had his say on the matter. Speaking at The Honda Classic after his second round, the American said: “I know where Nick was trying to come from on that and it’s like competitor to competitor.

“You’re trying to needle each other and get each other going type of thing. I am fortunate to have some great partners and make some great commercials and it’s been fun to be able to do that.

“I would much rather be playing the week of the Masters than working. But it’s all part of it. I’m going to keep kicking down the door, if we’re able to do something special in the next few weeks before Augusta, we’ll be there. If not, we’ll keep grinding and we’ll be back in the winner’s circle soon.”

Fowler has not missed a Major championship since the 2010 Open Championship and, to qualify, he’ll either need to get back into the world’s top 50 or claim victory at this week’s Honda Classic, or the Valero Texas Open in a fortnight’s time.

It seems, though, that Fowler will be putting his hopes on a Texas victory, after the American had a catastrophic third round of 78 that saw him produce only two birdies, six bogies and two doubles for an eight-over-par round.