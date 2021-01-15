Reports state that the 51-year-old is currently being held in Rio before traveling to Argentina to face charges

Two-Time Major Winner Angel Cabrera Arrested In Brazil

Two-time Major winner Angel Cabrera has been arrested in Brazil according to the Associated Press.

He is set to be extradited to his homeland of Argentina over a number alleged crimes.

South America’s most successful golfer, known as ‘El Pato’ or ‘the duck’, was reportedly arrested in an upper-class area of Rio.

The Associated Press has confirmed that Cabrera was the unnamed ’51-year-old Argentine man’ arrested.

The 2007 US Open champion and 2009 Masters winner is currently being held in Brazil before being taken back to Argentina.

Cabrera has been charged with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities between 2016 and last year, according to a police statement.

His ex-wife Silva Rivadero reportedly filed two charges against him earlier this month as reported by media in Argentina.

Another of his former partners, Cecilia Torres, has also made claims against him, reports say.

The 51-year-old, from Cordoba in Argentina, has won 52 times as a professional including his two US Majors and the 2005 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He missed the 2020 Masters due to injury, having played in the tournament every year since 2000 up until then.

Cabrera beat Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a playoff in 2009 to win his Green Jacket.

He was also runner-up in 2013 after losing in a playoff to Adam Scott.

His US Open victory in 2007 came at Oakmont, where he finished one clear of Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk.