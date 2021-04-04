Jordan Spieth claimed his first win since the 2017 Open Championship, as a final round 66 secured a two-shot victory over Charley Hoffman.



Jordan Spieth Wins Texas Open

The American had started his day in a share of the lead with Matt Wallace, but a round of seven birdies and just one bogey meant Spieth claimed his first victory in 83 starts.

The 27-year-old started his round well, making consecutive birdies at the second and third to put himself into the outright lead.

Despite a bogey at the fourth, Spieth would recover well, producing birdies at the sixth and the par-5 eighth to sit two-shots ahead going into the back nine.

That lead was soon extended to three-shots, as Spieth produced yet another laser-like wedge shot at the par-4 12th, resulting in a birdie.

The three-time Major champion seemed to be cruising to the title. However, former Texas Open champion, Charley Hoffman, was beginning to break out of the pack with birdies at the 13th and 14th putting him within two shots of Spieth.

Despite the pressure, Spieth wasn’t buckling, holing a 10-foot-putt at the 14th and then making a great up-and-down at the following hole to stay ahead.

Hoffman continued to apply the pressure though, making a birdie at the par-3 16th to get within one-shot of the three-time Major champion.

But Spieth showed his class at the 17th, putting yet another wedge shot to near gimme range. With Hoffman making a par, Spieth would have a two shot cushion going up the last.

Despite a good drive up the 18th, Spieth would pull a simple lay-up shot into the rough. However, the American produced yet another quality wedge shot to find the back edge of the green.

With Hoffman unable to capitalise, Spieth comfortably two-putted for par and his first victory since the 2017 Open Championship.

Speaking after his round, Spieth said: “I just wanted to come out and smile and have some fun. That’s been a real big challenge for me on these Sunday’s when I’ve been in contention, I’ve not come out with a real lightness.

“It’s been a long road, there was a lot of times that I didn’t think I’d be here talking about my victory. I never really doubted myself to be able to get back to where I was, but when you lose confidence it’s hard to see the positives going forward.

“I kept my head down though, and I owe a lot of people thanks and I can’t wait to tell them. It’s a team effort and I’ve been blessed to work with the best in the world. This is a monumental win for me and one I’ve been thinking about for a long time.”

Spieth now jumps up to seventh in the FedEx Cup rankings and heads to the Masters with fantastic momentum and confidence after his victory in Texas.

