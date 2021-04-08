Want to follow your favourite player round Augusta, shot by shot, with an annotated course planner charting their every hit? No problem...

The Official Masters App Is Back And Better Than Ever

When watching a golf tournament at home on the TV, especially The Masters, you can get a feeling that you aren’t watching exactly what you want to see.

You can feel like you are being led down a path that you may not want to follow, and that you would like to choose what shots to watch. Well that all changed with the dawn of the amazing Masters app last year, and it’s back again for 2021.

Once more, golf fans will be able to make the most of the ‘My Group’ feature that allows you to customise the viewing experience in minute detail.

The app has all sorts of clever things. For starters, if you are in the US, you can watch the live broadcast of the action.

But even if you are elsewhere, you still get all the other functions. These include being able to watch the key action just after it has happened and picking out a favourite player and following their every shot.

It really is a great way to get to know one of the most famous courses in the world in more detail rather being at the mercy of the often fragmented TV coverage.

And even better, you don’t have to suffer all the faffing about in between as the footage is only of the shots themselves.

In addition, new for 2021 is the Masters fantasy tournament. For those who have signed up, you have a budget of €130 million to compile a 12-man team that you think will earn you the most points.

You can earn points in every round and for the general classification, and there is a at least £430 in prize money up for grabs! It costs just £6.03 to enter your team, with prizes going all the way down to 15th.

If you’re unable to download the app, the same experience can be had on the Masters website, which not only shows every shot, but plots your chosen player on the course planner, marking out the distance of each shot. The interactive scorecard for each player allows you to pick out which hole to watch.

So if you want to relive the moment Rory McIlroy hit his dad Gerry on the fly on the seventh hole, for example, you can. (Isn’t it great to know that the best golfers can sometimes play just like we club players do?)

As well as these features, you get all sorts of analysis, stats, videos, customised leaderboards, historical information… the works. What’s more, the app is free.

We think it is a great accompaniment to following the coverage on TV.

