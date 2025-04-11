I Am So Fed Up With The Masters Television Coverage... Why Can't We Watch A Full Day's Play?

I think I can safely say that the majority of golf fans spend weeks, if not months, looking forward to The Masters at Augusta National.

For my fellow Brits, this iconic event marks the start of the golf season – but once again we are made to wait to watch full coverage of the first Major due to unnecessarily strict television rules.

After turning on my television to see the best players in the world compete for the coveted Green Jacket, I was once again met with filler, fluff and very few fleeting moments of on-course action.

When other sports around the world are showcasing their flagship events, ours is hidden away and I am completely fed up by the whole viewing experience.

After seeing very little of Bryson DeChambeau as he surges up the leaderboard today, I am interested to know if you share my frustration towards the lacklustre coverage – so drop us a comment and have your say...

I Am Fed Up With The Masters TV Coverage – And Here's Why...

I understand the rationale of maintaining a level of exclusivity around the event, but Major tournaments in golf should be wall-to-wall, all singing, all dancing extravaganzas, pitching the wonders of this magical game to the widest audience possible.

I love the majesty and allure of The Masters as much as the next person, but imagine explaining to a fan of football, tennis, formula one or any other sport that, during the biggest event in their calendar, they will only be able to watch around half of the live coverage.

Just imagine it. 'Hey, you can only watch 45 minutes of the World Cup final, or the last couple of sets at Wimbledon, or the last 10 laps of the Monaco Grand Prix'... it sounds ludicrous!

The obvious response will be that we can watch every shot from every player at The Masters on their dedicated app, or featured group coverage for hours before the main show comes on air.

That's all well and good, but it's not the same. I want to settle in and see hour after hour of the full story unfolding in front of my eyes - not miss an entire wave of players each and every day.

We want the drama of those battling to make the cut, those charging for the lead and those jockeying for position heading into the weekend... not six hours of three or four groups at the expense of every other player in the field.

Rory McIlroy, Akshay Bhatia and Ludvig Aberg make up one of the featured groups in round two of The Masters, but so many players will not be shown before main coverage starts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Punters who have been planning their Masters betting picks for weeks leading up to the event may not see a single shot of their selection, especially if they happen to be unlucky with tee time groupings and the featured group selection.

Fans wanting to watch their local hero or their nation's shining star take on one of the toughest tests in golf might be forced to spend four days scrolling through their phones for updates.

I love watching McIlroy's pursuit of the Career Grand Slam each year, or Scheffler's seemingly effortless dismantling of this titanic track, but I don't just want to watch them doing that.

The partial coverage that we do receive earlier in the day also seems a little confused.

We go from featured groups to featured holes, then occasionally to a random player who inexplicably pops up (because they have done something incredible or incredibly stupid), resulting in a hard to follow story and a disjointed experience.

Scottie Scheffler is a joy to watch, but I don't just want to see him dismantling golf courses every single week (Image credit: Getty Images)

When tickets are so hard to come by, the decision to restrict coverage just feels a little mean.

Football in the UK has traditionally been restricted at 3pm on a Saturday, with the rationale being that showing more live games would limit the amount of fans who would choose to attend the game in person.

I am as certain as I can possibly be that showing more coverage from The Masters would not impact on the amount of people wanting tickets to go to Augusta National in 2026, so give the people what they want!

Let us enjoy the pinnacle of our sport, either from the magnificent grounds or from the comfort of our own home, and stop dictating when and who we can watch for just one special week of the year.