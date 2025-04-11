'The Masters Is Getting To A Point Where It's Turning Off New Golf Fans' – Viewers Express Irritation At Lack Of Bryson DeChambeau Coverage
Bryson DeChambeau is a blockbuster name in world golf, but viewers saw very little of his surging second round at The Masters... and they were not very happy!
Like many golf fans around the world, I excitedly settled in today to watch the second round at Augusta... but six hours in I was so fed up with The Masters television coverage.
The restricted featured groups nonsense at The Masters forced me into watching JJ Spaun and Max Homa produce fairly uninspiring rounds of golf, from some way off the pace, interspersed with fluffy filler footage of azaleas and ill-timed cuts to the studio.
All the while, Bryson DeChambeau was surging up the leaderboard and challenging Justin Rose for the lead.
Unfortunately, I saw very little of DeChambeau's magic at Augusta National, and after reading your comments it appears you were just as frustrated as I was...
Golf Fans Fume At Lack Of Bryson DeChambeau Masters Coverage
Following my coverage fulled rant earlier today, I was encouraged to hear that I was not alone in the viewpoint that the television coverage of golf's flagship event is not good enough.
I eluded to the idea that you would never find restricted coverage at the World Cup, The Super Bowl, Wimbledon or The Monaco Grand Prix... so why should we be content with being told who we can watch and when we can watch them.
If golfers are on the course, I believe we should be able to watch full live coverage from the first tee shot - following storylines as they develop like Bryson's impressive climb up the leaderboard.
And to be honest, I don't want to hear that I can 'watch The Masters for free, with every shot for every player shown on the dedicated app or website', because it's not the same... not even close.
I feel like I have made my feelings on the issue crystal clear, but what did you, the golf fans, have to say on the topic?
Reader 'Ryan G' said, "I have not seen Bryson drive, chip or putt one single shot during the second round of play today. I am sick of seeing every shot from the PGA's golden boys McIlroy and Scheffler. I definitely will not be upset if a LIV player wins the Masters."
In a similar vein, 'FenixDown23', added, "The lack of coverage for Bryson is extremely frustrating. Day two and he is one shot off the lead and I haven't seen the main broadcast or the featured players show a single shot."
This is a topic that has clearly upset many golf fans, with some going one step further and providing their own solutions to this irritating issue. 'Chucker of the North' responded to my article with the following suggestion:
"When you are the 7th most popular viewed sport in America and #8 worldwide, you would think maximum coverage of a premiere event would be a no-brainer. Dedicate two channels to the event.
"One with mainstream announcers and top groupings coverage and the other split screen showing two premiere holes. Less talk more actual swing time. The Masters is getting to a point where it is turning off new fans".
'Anne Coombz DeRentz' commented on the article via Facebook, stating "I feel the same way! I don’t want to watch all these interviews! I want to watch golf!"
And finally, Facebook user 'Shane McInnerny' commented with a similar sentiment, saying "I agree, miss those days. I hate missing the roars and not knowing what's happening only because I'm forced to watch one group."
Bryson is a global superstar, with a huge following on social media and YouTube totalling nearly six million people. The opportunity to get him in front of the camera, especially when he is playing well, is one we cannot afford to miss.
Part of growing the game is about engaging a new audience. Bryson DeChambeau is a face that people would recognise even if they weren't interested initially in our wonderful sport.
Had the illogical restrictions that currently exist not been in place today, the choice by any sensible broadcaster to abandon shot-by-shot coverage of a player struggling to shoot level par would have been made in favour of more Bryson DeChambeau time.
The ebbs and flows of Major Championship golf are part of what makes them great. The golf is hard, the scores are volatile, and we just want to see the story unfold as it happens. Is that really too much to ask?
