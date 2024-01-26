Troy Mullins Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Reporter

Part of LIV Golf's broadcasting team, Troy Mullins is far more than just an on-course reporter. But if you're not all too familiar with her life and career in golf, keep reading to discover a number of interesting facts.

1. Mullins was born on March 28, 1987 in Los Angeles, California.

2. According to her website, Mullins' nickname is the "Trojan Goddess."

3. Mullins majored in China-Asia Pacific studies and international relations at Ivy League School, Cornell University.

4. She is said to be fluent in both Mandarin and sign language.

5. Mullins' father, Billy Mullins, held a world record in 1978 for the 400m and qualified for the 1980 US Olympics team.

6. Inspired by her dad - who was also a sprinter at the University of Southern California - Mullins was a heptathlete in the track and field team at Cornell, competing in: 110m hurdle, 200m, 800m, high jump, long jump, shot put, and javelin.

7. After picking up a serious hamstring injury in 2008, Mullins turned her attention to Long Drive golf.

8. She qualified for her first World Long Drive Championship in 2012 and came second with an effort of 321 yards despite having never used an actual driver until the start of that year. Her first real driver was a Ping Anser with an extra-stiff shaft.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. According to her website, she holds the world record for longest drive by an American woman - 402 yards.

10. In an interview with Golf.com from 2018, Mullins revealed her dream is to become an LPGA Tour player.

11. She is said to have broken 100 when playing her first full round of golf.

12. In 2017, Mullins won her first World Long Drive Tour event at the Mile High Showdown (Colorado). She would fall at the semi-final stage on three separate occasions during 2018 - Clash in the Canyon (Nevada), Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun (Arizona), and Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash (New Jersey).

13. Mullins started her own academic and home-schooling business in Los Angeles, having previously been a math and science tutor and home-school teacher.

14. Mullins cites Serena Williams, Marion Jones and Althea Gibson as role models.

15. In 2022, Mullins signed up to be one of LIV Golf's on-course and feature reporters along with Dom Boulet and Su-Ann Heng. Arlo White, David Feherty, and Jerry Foltz make up the rest of LIV's team in the broadcast booth.