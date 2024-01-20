'Absolutely Absurd' - World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire Birdies 716-Yard Par 5 After Reaching Green With Driver And Seven-Iron

Professional long driver, Kyle Berkshire, has once again showcased his incredible power on the golf course, making light work of a 700-yard par 5 that he labeled “one of the craziest holes I’ve ever played”.

The three-time World Long Drive Championship winner shared footage of his round at Promontory Golf Club in Utah, which starts with a ridiculous 716-yard par 5.

“Hole 1 at Promontory Golf Club is one of the craziest holes I’ve ever played!” he said in a video shared on his popular Instagram page. “Over 700 yards long with multiple fairways, several water hazards, and an incredible backdrop at over 7,000 feet of elevation.”

The video shows Berkshire unleashing an incredible 460-yard drive down the fairway but, perhaps more impressive, was his second shot from 263 yards out with a seven iron – a distance most amateurs would be happy to reach with a driver – which only narrowly missed the green. He chipped his third to within four feet for an easy birdie.

A post shared by Kyle Berkshire (@kyleberkshire) A photo posted by on

“Decided to get aggressive off the tee & rip driver to carry it onto the 2nd fairway, and then I hit a really solid 7-iron that missed just left of the green, and got up & down for a really good 4,” he said of how he approached the hole.

Many were blown away by the video, with fans calling his ability to reach 716 yards with just a driver and a seven-iron “absolutely absurd” and "insane".

Berkshire even teased that we could soon be seeing his outrageous speed on the PGA Tour. In response to a comment from a fan questioning why he hadn’t yet received a sponsor exemption to an event on tour, the 27-year-old simply replied: “Stay tuned.”

In October 2023, Berkshire set a new record for ball speed at 241.6 mph. He later set the record for the longest drive ever fully verified at 579.63 yards. Berkshire claimed his third World Long Drive Championship title last year after beating Sean Johnson in the final. He also won in 2019 and 2021.