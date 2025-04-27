Lindy Duncan Facts: 11 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Lindy Duncan, with these facts about her life and career in the game so far...
Lindy Duncan turned professional over a decade ago and, throughout that time, has enjoyed a fine run of results. Find out more about her life and career in the game via these facts.
Lindy Duncan Facts
1. Lindy Duncan was born 16th January 1991 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
2. She attended American Heritage School and started playing golf when she was just nine-years-old.
3. After high school, Duncan then played collegiate golf at Duke University, enjoying an excellent college career.
4. While at Duke University, she claimed six wins, was a four-time first team All-American and was named the 2012 NGCA Player of the Year.
5. Along with the NGCA Player of the Year honors, Duncan was also the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year in 2010 and the ACC Player of the Year in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
6. Prior to turning professional in 2014, she was part of the 2012 US Curtis Cup team. The side lost 10.5 - 9.5 to Team GB&I, with Duncan securing one win and three losses. Her singles defeat came against Charley Hull.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Duncan turned professional in 2013 and, in seven starts on the Epson Tour, secured three top 10s.
8. After claiming LPGA Tour membership in 2014, she lost her card before regaining it back in 2016.
9. Since claiming her card back, Duncan has remained on the LPGA Tour, with the American securing a number of top 10s along the way but, as of writing, no victories.
A post shared by Lindy Duncan (@lindyduncan72)
A photo posted by on
10. Currently, her best finish on the LPGA Tour is third place at the Dana Open in 2023.
11. As of writing, her best finish in a Major championship came at the 2013 US Women's Open, where Duncan finished in a tie for 15th.
Lindy Duncan Bio
Born
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 16th January 1991
Height
5'6"
College
Duke University
Turned Pro
2013
Former Tours
Epson Tour
Current Tour
LPGA Tour
Pro Wins
0
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Discover more about Japanese pro golfer, Mao Saigo via these facts regarding her life and journey through the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
'Dumbest Event On The KFT' - Player Labels Tournament 'A Putting Contest On S*** Greens' After Ultra Low-Scoring
A nine-under-par cutline at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship caused mixed reactions online, with one player, who featured in the event, calling it a 'putting contest on s*** greens'
By Matt Cradock
-
Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Discover more about Japanese pro golfer, Mao Saigo via these facts regarding her life and journey through the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Marco Penge Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about English DP World Tour winner, Marco Penge via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Amanda Blumenherst Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Golf Channel Analyst
Discover more about former professional and Golf Channel analyst, Amanda Blumenherst via these facts regarding her life and career to date...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Carla Bernat Escuder Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The Spaniard is making a big impression in her college career – here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
6 Perks Of Winning The Augusta National Women's Amateur
What does the winner get this week at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur?
By Elliott Heath
-
Brandon Stone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The South African golfer enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning pro – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour star
By Mike Hall
-
Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour golfer Jeremy Paul a little better...
By Elliott Heath
-
Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Find out more about Japanese professional golfer, Takumi Kanaya's life and career in the game so far via these facts...
By Jonny Leighfield