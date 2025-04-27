Lindy Duncan Facts: 11 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Get to know American professional golfer, Lindy Duncan, with these facts about her life and career in the game so far...

Lindy Duncan turned professional over a decade ago and, throughout that time, has enjoyed a fine run of results. Find out more about her life and career in the game via these facts.

Lindy Duncan Facts

1. Lindy Duncan was born 16th January 1991 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2. She attended American Heritage School and started playing golf when she was just nine-years-old.

3. After high school, Duncan then played collegiate golf at Duke University, enjoying an excellent college career.

4. While at Duke University, she claimed six wins, was a four-time first team All-American and was named the 2012 NGCA Player of the Year.

5. Along with the NGCA Player of the Year honors, Duncan was also the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year in 2010 and the ACC Player of the Year in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

6. Prior to turning professional in 2014, she was part of the 2012 US Curtis Cup team. The side lost 10.5 - 9.5 to Team GB&I, with Duncan securing one win and three losses. Her singles defeat came against Charley Hull.

7. Duncan turned professional in 2013 and, in seven starts on the Epson Tour, secured three top 10s.

8. After claiming LPGA Tour membership in 2014, she lost her card before regaining it back in 2016.

9. Since claiming her card back, Duncan has remained on the LPGA Tour, with the American securing a number of top 10s along the way but, as of writing, no victories.

10. Currently, her best finish on the LPGA Tour is third place at the Dana Open in 2023.

11. As of writing, her best finish in a Major championship came at the 2013 US Women's Open, where Duncan finished in a tie for 15th.

Lindy Duncan Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Born

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 16th January 1991 

Height

5'6"

College

Duke University

Turned Pro

2013

Former Tours

Epson Tour

Current Tour

LPGA Tour

Pro Wins

0

