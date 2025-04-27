Yan Liu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Yan Liu has been making solid progress in her professional career – here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour golfer

Yan Liu takes a shot at the Chevron Championship
Yan Liu has been on the LPGA Tour since 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Yan Liu took up the game relatively late, but made up for lost time, turning professional less than a decade later and eventually claiming her LPGA Tour card.

From there, she continued to make good progress, but what is her background, and what has she achieved in the game so far? Here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour pro.

Yan Liu Facts

1. Yan Liu was born on 7th July 1997 in Beijing, China.

2. Liu began playing the game at the age of 11.

3. She turned professional at the age of 19, initially playing on the LET.

4. Her maiden professional win came in the 2019 Hong Kong Ladies Open.

5. Liu finished ninth on the 2022 Epson Tour money list to earn her LPGA Tour card.

6. That was helped by victory in that year’s Four Winds Invitational – her first victory on the circuit.

7. She made the first hole-in-one of her LPGA Tour career at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.

8. She made an albatross in the second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship on the par-5 eighth hole at The Club at Carlton Woods.

9. That gave her the lead in the Major as she threatened to better her previous best LPGA Tour finish of T3 at the 2023 Shoprite LPGA Classic.

10. Her hobbies and interests include playing video games, billiards, puzzles, music and watching movies.

Yan Liu Bio

Born

7th July 1997 - Beijing, China

Height

 6'1" (1.34m)

Former Tours

LET

Epson Tour

Current Tour

LPGA Tour

Professional Wins

2

Yan Liu Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Taiwan LPGA Tour

2019 Hong Kong Ladies Open

-7 (one shot)

Epson Tour

2022 Four Winds Invitational

-7 (playoff)

