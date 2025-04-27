Yan Liu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Yan Liu has been making solid progress in her professional career – here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour golfer
Yan Liu took up the game relatively late, but made up for lost time, turning professional less than a decade later and eventually claiming her LPGA Tour card.
From there, she continued to make good progress, but what is her background, and what has she achieved in the game so far? Here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour pro.
Yan Liu Facts
1. Yan Liu was born on 7th July 1997 in Beijing, China.
2. Liu began playing the game at the age of 11.
3. She turned professional at the age of 19, initially playing on the LET.
4. Her maiden professional win came in the 2019 Hong Kong Ladies Open.
5. Liu finished ninth on the 2022 Epson Tour money list to earn her LPGA Tour card.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Yan Liu (@yanliu_golf)
A photo posted by on
6. That was helped by victory in that year’s Four Winds Invitational – her first victory on the circuit.
7. She made the first hole-in-one of her LPGA Tour career at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.
8. She made an albatross in the second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship on the par-5 eighth hole at The Club at Carlton Woods.
9. That gave her the lead in the Major as she threatened to better her previous best LPGA Tour finish of T3 at the 2023 Shoprite LPGA Classic.
10. Her hobbies and interests include playing video games, billiards, puzzles, music and watching movies.
Born
7th July 1997 - Beijing, China
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Height
6'1" (1.34m)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Former Tours
LET
Epson Tour
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Current Tour
LPGA Tour
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Professional Wins
2
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Taiwan LPGA Tour
2019 Hong Kong Ladies Open
-7 (one shot)
Epson Tour
2022 Four Winds Invitational
-7 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Discover more about Japanese pro golfer, Mao Saigo via these facts regarding her life and journey through the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
'Dumbest Event On The KFT' - Player Labels Tournament 'A Putting Contest On S*** Greens' After Ultra Low-Scoring
A nine-under-par cutline at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship caused mixed reactions online, with one player, who featured in the event, calling it a 'putting contest on s*** greens'
By Matt Cradock
-
Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Discover more about Japanese pro golfer, Mao Saigo via these facts regarding her life and journey through the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Marco Penge Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about English DP World Tour winner, Marco Penge via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Lindy Duncan Facts: 11 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Lindy Duncan, with these facts about her life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock
-
Amanda Blumenherst Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Golf Channel Analyst
Discover more about former professional and Golf Channel analyst, Amanda Blumenherst via these facts regarding her life and career to date...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Carla Bernat Escuder Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The Spaniard is making a big impression in her college career – here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
6 Perks Of Winning The Augusta National Women's Amateur
What does the winner get this week at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur?
By Elliott Heath
-
Brandon Stone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The South African golfer enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning pro – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour star
By Mike Hall
-
Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour golfer Jeremy Paul a little better...
By Elliott Heath