Amanda Blumenherst Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Golf Channel Analyst
Discover more about former professional and Golf Channel analyst, Amanda Blumenherst via these facts regarding her life and career to date...
Amanda Blumenherst is a Golf Channel analyst who enjoyed an outstanding college career before experiencing several seasons on the LPGA Tour. Find out more about her life and journey through the game via these facts.
AMANDA BLUMENHERST FACTS
1. Blumenherst was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 4, 1986.
2. She started playing golf at the age of four after being introduced to the sport by her parents, Amy McClure and David Blumenherst. Amanda also credits her parents - who met on the golf course - as the people who influenced her career the most.
3. Blumenherst showed incredible promise at a young age, being named as a Rolex All-American four times while in high school at Xavier College Prep. While there, Blumenherst led her high school to the 5A State Championships for four consecutive seasons. She went on to become the third-ranked national recruit as a senior.
4. Blumenherst attended Duke University between 2006-2009 and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in history and minors in English and Theater (3.84 GPA).
5. While at Duke, Blumenherst enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in the program's history. Holding school records for wins (12), top-five (31) and top-10 finishes (37), she also helped Duke win three ACC Championships, two NCAA titles and 19 team victories. Individually, Blumenherst won the ACC individual title three times, claimed three National Player of the Year awards and was a four-time All-American.
6. Prior to her freshman year at Duke, Blumenherst finished T10th at the 2006 US Women's Open - her best Major result. She shared low amateur honors with Jane Park.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Blumenherst turned pro midway through 2009 and joined the Futures Tour. She graduated to the LPGA Tour at the end of her first season after winning the five-round Q-School by two strokes.
8. She twice represented a successful Team USA at the Curtis Cup and scored 4.5 points from a possible eight across the 2006 and 2008 editions. In 2002 (winners) and 2003, Blumenherst represented Team USA in the Junior Solheim Cup.
9. On August 10, 2008, Blumenherst won the US Women's Amateur thanks to a 2&1 victory over NCAA champion, Azahara Munoz, in the 36-hole final.
10. Blumenherst's hobbies include being outside, doing anything competitive, reading, sunbathing, swimming, playing cards, watching movies, baking and skiing.
A post shared by Amanda Freiman (@amandablumenherst)
A photo posted by on
11. While at college, she met her husband and former Oakland A's baseball star, Nate Freiman. He holds Duke University's career home-run record, and the school's second-highest batting average of all time. The pair were Duke's ACC Senior Male and Female Athletes of the Year in 2009. Blumenherst and Freiman, who married on December 29, 2012, have four children.
12. Blumenherst announced she was taking a break from playing pro golf in August 2013 in order to spend more time with her husband.
13. She now works for Golf Channel as an analyst and presented a show called 'Shotmakers' alongside Shane Bacon, Chantel McCabe and Alexandra O'Laughlin in 2018.
14. In December 2022, Blumenherst was inducted into the Duke University Hall of Fame.
AMANDA BLUMENHERST BIO
Born
November 4, 1986 - Scottsdale, Arizona
Height
5ft9in (1.75m)
College
Duke University
Former Tours
Epson Tour, LPGA Tour
Retired
2013
Best Major Finish
T10th (2006 US Women's Open)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
10 Surprising Things Tour Caddies Do… That All Club Golfers Can Learn From
We can all learn a lot from caddies, as a former DP World Tour looper tells us here...
By Michael Weston
-
Just In Time For The 2025 NFL Draft, TaylorMade Has Launched NFL Branded Golf Balls – With All 32 Teams Logos Featured, Who Are You Rooting For Out On The Course?
Deals TaylorMade has expanded its officially licensed sports teams golf range with its TP5, TP5x and SpeedSoft Ink balls now featuring NFL team branding
By Paul Brett
-
Carla Bernat Escuder Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The Spaniard is making a big impression in her college career – here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
Who Are The ESPN Golf Broadcast Team? Commentators, Analysts And Anchors For 2025
Meet the array of experts taking you through the action on the ESPN network in PGA Tour and Major Championship broadcasts this year
By Jonny Leighfield
-
6 Perks Of Winning The Augusta National Women's Amateur
What does the winner get this week at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur?
By Elliott Heath
-
Which Golfers Have Played In The Most Majors?
Many players in the men’s and women’s games are regulars in the Majors, but who has made the most appearances through the years?
By Mike Hall
-
Eila Galitsky Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of South Carolina player is making a big impression on the game, including in one of the Majors - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
Amanda Sambach Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of Virginia's Amanda Sambach has been a keen golfer since she was five - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
Meja Ortengren: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Meja Ortengren is one of the world’s best amateur golfers - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
Patience Rhodes Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Arizona State Golfer
Patience Rhodes is building a solid reputation in US college golf – here are 15 things to know about the Arizona State golfer
By Mike Hall