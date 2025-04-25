Amanda Blumenherst Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Golf Channel Analyst

Amanda Blumenherst is a Golf Channel analyst who enjoyed an outstanding college career before experiencing several seasons on the LPGA Tour. Find out more about her life and journey through the game via these facts.

AMANDA BLUMENHERST FACTS

1. Blumenherst was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 4, 1986.

2. She started playing golf at the age of four after being introduced to the sport by her parents, Amy McClure and David Blumenherst. Amanda also credits her parents - who met on the golf course - as the people who influenced her career the most.

3. Blumenherst showed incredible promise at a young age, being named as a Rolex All-American four times while in high school at Xavier College Prep. While there, Blumenherst led her high school to the 5A State Championships for four consecutive seasons. She went on to become the third-ranked national recruit as a senior.

4. Blumenherst attended Duke University between 2006-2009 and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in history and minors in English and Theater (3.84 GPA).

5. While at Duke, Blumenherst enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in the program's history. Holding school records for wins (12), top-five (31) and top-10 finishes (37), she also helped Duke win three ACC Championships, two NCAA titles and 19 team victories. Individually, Blumenherst won the ACC individual title three times, claimed three National Player of the Year awards and was a four-time All-American.

6. Prior to her freshman year at Duke, Blumenherst finished T10th at the 2006 US Women's Open - her best Major result. She shared low amateur honors with Jane Park.

7. Blumenherst turned pro midway through 2009 and joined the Futures Tour. She graduated to the LPGA Tour at the end of her first season after winning the five-round Q-School by two strokes.

8. She twice represented a successful Team USA at the Curtis Cup and scored 4.5 points from a possible eight across the 2006 and 2008 editions. In 2002 (winners) and 2003, Blumenherst represented Team USA in the Junior Solheim Cup.

9. On August 10, 2008, Blumenherst won the US Women's Amateur thanks to a 2&1 victory over NCAA champion, Azahara Munoz, in the 36-hole final.

10. Blumenherst's hobbies include being outside, doing anything competitive, reading, sunbathing, swimming, playing cards, watching movies, baking and skiing.

11. While at college, she met her husband and former Oakland A's baseball star, Nate Freiman. He holds Duke University's career home-run record, and the school's second-highest batting average of all time. The pair were Duke's ACC Senior Male and Female Athletes of the Year in 2009. Blumenherst and Freiman, who married on December 29, 2012, have four children.

12. Blumenherst announced she was taking a break from playing pro golf in August 2013 in order to spend more time with her husband.

13. She now works for Golf Channel as an analyst and presented a show called 'Shotmakers' alongside Shane Bacon, Chantel McCabe and Alexandra O'Laughlin in 2018.

14. In December 2022, Blumenherst was inducted into the Duke University Hall of Fame.

AMANDA BLUMENHERST BIO