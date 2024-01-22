Why Travelling To Augusta For The Masters Is About To Get Easier

Good news for anyone lucky enough to get tickets to the 2024 Masters – travelling to Augusta, Georgia has been made a lot easier.

For a long time, the only response we've had to those people gloating about getting tickets to the Masters has been, ‘Yeah, but getting there is going to be a right pain.’

Now, though, getting to this part of the world to watch one of sport’s greatest events, has been made a lot more straightforward.

This is because Delta Airlines has recently announced plans to “nearly double” its year-over-year offerings to the Augusta Regional Airport for Masters tournament week.

It will see the addition of six brand-new routes to Augusta from a series of airports around the United States, tripling the number of available direct destinations from three to nine.

The Masters attracts golf fans from all over the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the airline, the new schedule features new routes from Washington D.C., Boston, Austin, New York-JFK, Palm Beach and Orlando – in addition to pre-existing direct flights from New York-LaGuardia, Detroit and Atlanta.

These changes will result in over “200 one-stop connections to Augusta” from a host of airports around the United States, including through popular Delta hubs JFK (New York), Atlanta-Hartsfield, and Detroit Metro Airport.

“As an official partner again this year, customers can expect a Delta experience that goes beyond the flight, from takeoff to the greens in Augusta,” Delta SVP of network planning Joe Esposito said in a release.

The most common way of getting to Augusta in the past has been to fly to Atlanta, and then hire a vehicle to travel the remaining two-and-a-half hours by road.

Atlanta is a huge international transit hub and has been the most viable option for those living in America and for golf fans flying in from overseas.

Of course, Augusta Regional Airport has generally been more accessible for the rich and famous (and players), who can afford to fly private; the local airport deals with around 1,500 private jets during Masters week.

A look at all the private planes parked in Augusta for The Masters 👀🛬 pic.twitter.com/kOLnOlyuUSApril 8, 2022 See more

Now, though, with Delta’s increased partnership, it seems getting to the famous venue will be simpler for everyone.

If you’re the jealous type, you can still snap back, ‘Yeah, but that hotel, if you can even find one, is going to cost a fortune.’