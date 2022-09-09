Taylor Pendrith What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Canadian professional golfer Taylor Pendrith.
A player who has risen up the world golf rankings thanks to several good results in 2022, Taylor Pendrith got a captains pick into the Presidents Cup in the same year. But what clubs does he currently use? Let's take a look.
Driver
Ping G410 LST
Pendrith has a bit of a mix and match bag setup at the moment with several brands represented. He starts with a Ping G410 LST driver which is part of the range that came just before the Ping G425 woods. At 450cc, the G410 LST driver features a more rounded, pear-shaped design than the G410 Plus and combines with more efficient Turbulator Technology for advanced aerodynamics, leading to increased clubhead speed. Its “Tour Square” face sits slightly open and the score-line pattern frames the impact area to aid in alignment. The creased crown design provides a clean and powerful look at address.
- Read our full Ping G410 LST Driver review (opens in new tab)
Fairway Wood
Ping G425 Max
Moving to his fairway wood Pendrith carries just one and it is a Ping G425 Max model with around 14.5 degrees of loft. It is also fitted with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green Small Batch 80 6.5 TX shaft. The G425 Max is made with a one-piece face, rather than the steel face insert used in the G410 models, and this has increased ball speeds across the face by up to 1.5mph - a significant amount in an evolutionary model from Ping. Ping has done away with the Turbulators that dominated the crown on the G410 fairway wood and have replaced them with a simple, clean three dot system. This is great for lining up the ball consistently in the centre of the face.
- Read our full Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood Review
Irons
Srixon ZX, Srixon ZU85, Srixon ZX7
Pendrith then uses three different Srixon irons at the moment. He carries a Srixon ZX Utility iron which acts as his two iron, and replaces his need to carry another fairway wood. He then has a Srixon Z U85 three-iron before transitioning into a set of Srixon ZX7 irons from four-iron to nine-iron.
- Read our full Srixon ZX7 Iron Review (opens in new tab)
Wedges
Cleveland RTX ZipCore
His lack of a pitching wedge and fewer clubs at the top of the bag means Pendrith carries four specialist wedges and they are all Cleveland RTX ZipCore models. His specific models are 46-10 Mid, 52-10 Mid, 56-10 Mid, 60-10 Mid so clearly the four degree increments give him consistent distance gapping with the scoring clubs.
- Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey O-Works Black 3T
His final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works Black 3T putter which appears to be some kind of Tour only mallet prototype. He has had it in the bag for a while now and it looks very similar to the Scotty Cameron Fastback design of a few years ago, but it does appear to have a plumbers neck which is a key difference.
Shoes
Adidas ZG21
Pendrith then uses a pair of adidas ZG21 golf shoes. He has been using them for a while and given our testing it is not hard to see why. One of very few models to get a five-star review from us, the ZG21's look great, are incredibly light and offer good comfort and stability.
- Read our full Adidas ZG21 golf shoe review (opens in new tab)
Full Specs
Driver: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees at 8) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green Small Batch 70 6.5 TX shaft
3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green Small Batch 80 6.5 TX shaft
Irons: Srixon ZX (2), Srixon ZU85 (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-9)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46-10 Mid, 52-10 Mid, 56-10 Mid, 60-10 Mid)
Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black 3T
Shoes: Adidas ZG21
-
-
