Joel Tadman tests the new ZX7 irons on the launch monitor and the golf course to assess the performance of this forged Srixon iron.

Srixon ZX7 Iron Review

Srixon has launched the new ZX7 iron aimed at more accomplished golfers who are looking for control and manoeuvrability in a compact iron head.

The ZX7 has been launched alongside the ZX5 iron, a cavity back iron that provides a little more distance and forgiveness.

We tested ZX7 6-iron on the Flightscope X3 launch monitor in the stock Nippon NS Pro Modus3 120 shaft and also on the course with premium balls to properly assess turf interaction and ball flight.

Looks

This iron looks stunning from pretty much every angle. The ZX7 has a neat compact head with a pleasing topline that will appeal to the eye of a more accomplished golfer who wants to see a smaller head at address with a narrow sole.

Another significant feature on the ZX7 is the new Tour VT sole. It is very pronounced on the bottom of the ZX7, with a significant ridge running along the middle of the sole helping to stop the club digging excessively.

Feel/Sound

The ZX7 feels very soft when striking the ball, giving you lots of feedback when you strike the ball off centre.

They also have a quiet impact sound, another desirable feature in an iron aimed at lower handicappers.

Performance

The lofts of the ZX7 aren’t especially traditional (32° in the 7-iron) so these irons will likely go further than most other forged irons on the market.

The ZX7 launched relatively low but had a decent peak height for a 6-iron with a healthy amount of spin to keep the ball in the air and stop it when it lands.

Off centre hits saw some loss in performance, but this is expected from a one-piece forged iron like this, and the soft feel off the face gives immediate feedback when there is a poor strike.

When testing, we found the new Tour VT sole quite prominent when interacting with the turf. It could be argued it has gone a little too far on the ZX7, more camber would potentially make the interaction with the ground smoother, although it undoubtedly helps on those slightly heavy contacts.

It felt easy and responsive when trying to shape the ball with the ZX7, which was a very enjoyable experience when attacking tight pins.

There is certainly scope to create a mixed set with the ZX5 model in the longer irons for forgiveness, given the precision and consistency the ZX7 irons provide on well-struck shots more commonly associated with mid and short iron shots.