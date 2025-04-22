Rose Zhang Ruled Out Of Chevron Championship

The American hasn't featured in a competitive event since withdrawing from the T-Mobile Match Play, with it reported that Zhang will miss the Chevron Championship due to an ongoing neck injury

Rose Zhang hits a tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Two-time LPGA Tour winner, Rose Zhang, is set to miss the first women's Major of 2025, the Chevron Championship, with the American continuing to struggle with injury.

Having last played at the T-Mobile Match Play, where she conceded her second match, Zhang stated at the time that: "I had a problem last week and then it just extended to this week. My neck problems kind of get pretty bad."

A post shared by Rose Zhang (@rosezhang)

A photo posted by on

Following the statement at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, the 21-year-old then revealed in an Instagram post that she would also be withdrawing from the JM Eagle LA Championship, which took place two weeks after the Match Play.

In the post, Zhang wrote: "I found myself struggling to compete in high spirits due to an injury", adding that "this isn't a sob story. While this period is unique and frustrating, I find great optimism in getting better and working hard to compete at the highest level."

Although the two-time Solheim Cup player has taken some time off, it appears that Zhang has been unable to fully recover before the first women's Major of the season, which gets underway on Thursday 24th April.

Rose Zhang hits a tee shot at the T-Mobile Match Play

Zhang during the T-Mobile Match Play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It now means that Zhang has only featured in just three events in 2025. At the start of the year, she finished T10th at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, before then missing the cut at the Ford Championship and withdrawing from the Match Play.

In terms of her Chevron Championship record, the American finished tied 60th in 2018, before then finishing in a share of 11th in 2020 and picking up the low amateur award in the process.

Turning professional in 2023, she famously won on her LPGA Tour debut before then racking up three Major top 10s on the bounce. However, since 2024, she has missed the cut at the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open, with her best result at a Major being a tie for 29th.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

