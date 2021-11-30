Rory McIlroy Confirms Back-To-Back DP World Tour Starts For 2022

Rory McIlroy is arguably the most talked about active golfer on the planet... Although recently, that title may have been taken away from him after a certain Tiger Woods announced his desire to return to the PGA Tour after his car crash.

Anyway, there is no denying that McIlroy is one of, if not the biggest star of the sport right now, with the 32-year-old back to regularly featuring at the top of the leaderboard.

Now, having already claimed a victory at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour back in mid-October, the four-time Major winner is set to make his debut in the new and -revamped DP World Tour, with McIlroy making back-to-back appearances in the Middle East.

McIlroy will be looking to add to his PGA Tour win in October. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy, who is a two time champion of the Dubai Desert Classic, will be looking to add to his impressive record at what will be the second Rolex Series event of the 2022 DP World Tour season.



The Northern Irishman seems to have a habit of winning in Dubai, claiming the title in 2009 and 2015, as well as the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in 2012 and 2015. In the process, he also topped the season-long DP World Rankings three times – in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Before the Desert Classic though, McIlroy will be competing at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, an event he has finished runner-up in four times.

Alongside McIlroy, will also be Race to Dubai (Now DP World Tour) champion Collin Morikawa, who pipped a frustrated McIlroy to the DP World Tour Championship only a matter of weeks ago.



Morikawa then joins McIlroy the next week in Dubai, adding his name to a star-studded list which includes the likes of Sergio Garcia, and defending champion Paul Casey.

Looking forward to my first time in Abu Dhabi 👊🏼 https://t.co/r3RTgrD81PNovember 24, 2021 See more

The HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, which gets underway on the 20th - 23rd January at Yas Links, a brand new venue for the DP World Tour, will then be followed by the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

It promises to be an exciting start to the year for the DP World Tour, with the organisation hoping for a smoother chain of events following the nightmare start in South Africa which saw two tournaments cancelled due to a new Covid variant in the country.