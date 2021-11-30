"I'm At Peace" - Tiger Woods Admits He Has "Got That Last Major"

Tiger Woods made his first public appearance at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas since his February car crash, where he described the pain he has gone through post-accident and revealed his low expectations for his golf game.

The 15-time Major winner described his 2019 Masters triumph as "that last Major," hinting that he no longer believes he will win a 16th. Woods was very downbeat on his golf game and is simply thankful to not have lost his life or a leg.

He says that amputation was "on the table" after the horrific accident that saw him requiring a rod insterted into his leg and screws and pins inserted into his ankle, leading to the 46-year-old being bed-bound for 3 months.

"I'm lucky to be alive and still have the limb," he said. "Those are two crucial things. I’m very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me and I'm able not only to be here but also walk without a prosthesis."

Woods recalled "that last Major" and the journey he went on to win his fifth Green Jacket after having his spinal fusion surgery, a fourth of five back operations. Quite simply, he doesn't seem to believe he can make that journey again. "I don’t see that type of trend going forward for me given the condition of my leg and build up. It’s going to be a different way of doing it and I’m at peace with that. "

Woods, who is back chipping, putting and hitting golf shots, made constant reference to the world's best players and how difficult he sees competing against them in terms of the long game. "I’ll chip and putt any of these guys," he said whilst acknowledging that he now prefers to play golf from the forward tees and is shocked by how his shots fall out of the sky much shorter than they used to. "We’re not gonna be playing the pitch and putt at the Masters," he joked.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner, who pledged his allegiance to the Tour where his entire legacy lies, hopes to be able to compete again one day but admits he has an awfully long way to go.

"I got that last Major, I ticked off two more events along the way [2018 Tour Championship and 2019 Zozo Championship]. I don't foresee this leg ever being what it used to be, clock’s ticking, I’m not getting any younger. A full schedule, a full practice schedule and the recovery, no I don’t have any desire to do that.

"There’s no reason why I can’t do that [play in a PGA Tour event again]. I may not be tournament sharp, I know the recipe for it i’ve just got to get to a point where i can feel comfortable enough where I can do that again."