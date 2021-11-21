Rory McIlroy Rips Shirt Following Poor Dubai Finish

Golf can be a stressful game at the best of times and, on Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship, that was clear to see, as four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy ripped his shirt following a disappointing finish to his tournament.

With only a handful of holes left to play in Dubai, McIlroy looked to be on course to add yet another title to his already incredible career.

However, playing the 15th, the 32-year-old struck the pin with his second shot, the ball catapulting off the flag and into the bunker.

How unlucky is that?! 😱McIlroy hits the pin and ends up making bogey at the 15th, giving Morikawa the outright lead!

The end result was a costly bogey for McIlroy, who then went on to cheaply three-putt the following hole.

As his nearest rival Collin Morikawa birdied the 17th and 18th, McIlroy's dismal run continued, as he bogeyed the last and eventually finished five shots back of the American.

Visibly frustrated with his final round 74, the 32-year-old's frustration boiled over, as he ripped the collar of his shirt, tearing a sizeable portion of it open before he made it to the scorers hut.

You can see the images below.