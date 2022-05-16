PGA Championship TV Coverage 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Championship 2022 TV Coverage

2022's PGA Championship has caused quite the stir this year. Not only has the host course changed to Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma, but defending champion Phil Mickelson will not defend his incredible win at Kiawah Island last year.

Tiger Woods, who won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, is down to participate as is the cream of the crop from the world of men's golf. Scottie Scheffler will be looking to win another Major at a course he has said is one of his favorites, and there are many in the world's top-10 showing good form going into the week.

Rory McIlroy in particular will look to build on his incredible final round at The Masters and so will his playing partner for that day, Collin Morikawa. Bryson DeChambeau will return from injury and after withdrawing last week Brooks Koepka will attempt to win his 3rd PGA Championship as well.

The course will undoubtedly look as good as ever, and with so many players competing at a high level at the moment, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it! Below are all the TV coverage details to make sure that does not happen.

How To Watch With A VPN

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the PGA Championship by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the PGA Championship live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

PGA Championship TV Coverage 2022

Sky Sports PGA Championship Coverage

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week. (Times in GMT)

Thursday, May 19: 1pm - 1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, May 20: 1pm - 1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, May 21: 2pm - midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, May 22: 2pm - midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

PGA Championship Coverage In The US

The coverage in the United States will be shared between ESPN and CBS. (Times in EST)

Thursday, May 19: 2pm-8pm ESPN

Friday, May 20: 2pm-8pm ESPN

Saturday, May 21: 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS

Sunday, May 22: 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS

