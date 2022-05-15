Tiger Woods Spotted At Southern Hills Ahead Of PGA Championship

Tiger was seen playing Southern Hills with Gary Woodland as the PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday

Tiger at Southern Hills
(Image credit: Twitter: @Steve_DiMeglio @GeoffShac)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The wonder of whether Tiger Woods will make a return at the PGA Championship now seems to be pretty clear, with the 15-time Major winner spotted playing Southern Hills on Sunday afternoon.

Beginning on the 19th May, the second Major of the year is set to feature almost all of the world's top 100. Now, it looks as if Tiger will be joining, as he aims to make yet another competitive appearance following his successful return at Augusta National back in April.

At the Masters, the 46-year-old managed to make it into the weekend, with the worry being around whether his right leg would hold up following a serious car crash back in February 2021. Thankfully, Tiger was able to finish all four rounds, with the attention instantly turning to whether he will be making an appearance at Southern Hills.

Looking at Twitter, Tiger seems to be in fantastic shape, with many users posting snaps and videos of the 15-time Major winner, who actually secured the 2007 PGA Championship at this venue.

Playing a practice round with Gary Woodland, Tiger reportedly played the front nine, with the emphasis focusing on shots around the greens. However, according to Golf Channel reporter, Todd Lewis, Tiger did "pipe a 358 yard drive on the second hole."

There was yet more good news, with the 15-time Major champion allegedly "walking better and swinging easier."

It now seems inevitable that Tiger will tee it up on Thursday, with the American also listed on the Tuesday interview schedule for the event.

