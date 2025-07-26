Notable Names In The Wyndham Championship... And What It Means For The FedEx Cup Playoffs

The field is set for the Wyndham Championship, the last PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

As a result, for many of the players heading to North Carolina’s Sedgefield Country Club, much is riding on their performances.

Some of the world’s best players will be in attendance. Here are the most notable and what it could mean for their involvement in the Playoffs.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley is eyeing a place in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The US Ryder Cup captain is enjoying a brilliant season, so much so, that there is a real chance he will feel compelled to select himself in the 12-man team for the match at Bethpage Black in September.

The highlight of Bradley’s season so far was victory at the Travelers Championship in June, with that result leaving him 10th in the FedEx Cup standings.

If he can maintain a position in the top 10 following the Wyndham Championship, it will be particularly lucrative for the American.

That’s because of bonus program, the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, which will see $40m divided between the players in those positions following the event.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick has returned to form in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Englishman Fitzpatrick is well-placed in the FedEx Cup standings in 45th and just needs to be in the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship.

However, while his involvement beyond the Wyndham Championship is assured, there will be other incentives for Fitzpatrick at the event.

One is continuing to build the momentum of recent weeks, which saw a return to form after a prolonged slump.

He will also be hoping to nudge closer to an automatic Ryder Cup position, or at least ensure he remains in Team Europe captain Luke Donald’s thoughts, for a potential Captain's pick.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler missed out on the Playoffs a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler is currently 65th in the FedEx Cup standings and looking a good bet for a place in the all-important top 70 to see him into the Playoffs.

However, without participating in the Wyndham Championship, he would be relying on players beneath him in the standings to slip up.

By teeing it up at the event, the American is giving himself every opportunity to ensure that his Playoff destiny remains in his own hands, particularly after he missed out on a place last year.

Max Homa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the 3M Open, which came a week before the Wyndham Championship, Max Homa sat 103rd in the FedEx Cup standings, 256 points beneath the required 70th position to reach the Playoffs.

That’s nothing a strong performance in either that or the Wyndham Championship wouldn’t address, particularly if he were to take the title in one of them, given that the winner of either event will earn 500 points.

The problem for Homa is that, unlike Fitzpatrick, he has been struggling to find his best form for some time, with few signs that he is emerging from his slump.

However, a T5 at the John Deere Classic in early July was definitely one of them, and he will be hoping that is a sign of things to come in his late bid for a Playoff spot.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim has found the going tough this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim is another player suffering a lack of form. As a result, the three-time PGA Tour winner is currently beneath the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, in 93rd.

Hope springs eternal, though. He made the cut at the 3M Open, bolstering his chances of sneaking above the threshold.

Not only that, but he won the Wyndham Championship three years ago. A repeat of that would likely be enough to make it to the Playoffs.

Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre has been in some of the best form of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a different story for the Scot, who is in some of the best form of his career, with T2 at the US Open and T7 at The Open at Royal Portrush particular highlights in recent weeks.

As a result, MacIntyre’s place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is assured, but there remains an outside chance he could reach the Comcast Business Tour Top 10.

Admittedly, though, he would likely need victory in the Wyndham Championship to get there.

If nothing else, the tournament gives him the perfect opportunity to acclimatise to US competition ahead of the Playoffs with his first event in the country since June’s Travelers Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama will head to the FedEx St. Jude Championship as defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the surface, it doesn’t appear the Japanese star has too much to play for in the context of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, sitting 23rd in the standings.

However, he will be defending his title in the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, so the Wyndham Championship will offer a great chance for him to ensure his game is at its best before taking on that challenge at the TPC Southwind event.

Adam Scott

A good week could see Adam Scott qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.42 Adam Scott isn't having a poor season, but significant highlights have been few and far between, a T12 at the US Open notwithstanding.

Because of that, he has work to do to reach the Playoffs, and began the 3M Open in 85th.

The Australian went on to make the cut at the 3M Open, but can he make one last push to make it to the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is looking to consolidate his position in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently 50th in the FedEx Cup standings, points accumulation appears to be the name of the game for Jordan Spieth.

After all, only the top 50 of the 70-player field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship will progress to the second Playoff, the BMW Championship.

The higher up the standings Spieth is before the first of the Playoffs, the more chance he has of progressing, given that the tally continues into the Playoffs, with each offering elevated points .

Cameron Young

Cameron Young is looking for his maiden PGA Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into the 3M Open, Cameron Young was 41st in the FedEx Cup standings and still looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, but around now would be a great time for him to break that run.

Like Spieth, the American will be looking for as many points as possible ahead of the Playoffs to ensure he has the best possible chance of making it to the BMW Championship and, potentially, the Tour Championship.

Other Notable Names Facing A Big Week

Byeong Hun An has work to do to make it to the Playoffs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, there is no shortage of players in the field whose FedEx Cup Playoff spots are far from assured.

Byeong Hun An didn't do his chances of making the Playoffs any favors with a missed cut at the 3M Open.

He's currently 71st in the standings, meaning he still has work to do to book his slot in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Other players below 70th who could yet force their way in include Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland.