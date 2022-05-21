Mito Pereira What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Chilean professional golfer Mito Pereira.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mito Pereira What's In The Bag?
A player who won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, Mito Pereira has gone from strength to strength of late and his first PGA Tour win is a question of when and not if. What clubs does he put in his bag? Let's take a look.
Mito Pereira What's In The Bag?
Driver
Ping G425 Max
Pereira is a Ping staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. He starts with a Ping G425 Max driver which has 10.5 degrees of loft and is fitted with A Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft. The G425 Max certainly has a more rounded profile than the G410 Plus, which to some people will look more user friendly.That isn't to say performance has gone down though, because the Max still feels just as powerful and has the same sound we loved in the G410.
Overall, in our testing we think the Max, along with the other models with the G425 name, is a range of driver that will work for every player type to maintain distance while finding more fairways.
- Read our full Ping G425 Max driver review
Fairways
Ping G425 Max
He also uses a Ping G425 Max three-wood and seven-wood with 15.5 and 20.5 degrees of loft. It is a model that made our Editor's Choice list in 2022 because it is so easy to hit and is the most forgiving fairway wood in the G425 family. The G425 Max is made with a one-piece face, rather than the steel face insert used in the G410 models, and this has increased ball speeds across the face by up to 1.5mph - a significant amount in an evolutionary model from Ping. Ping has done away with the Turbulators that dominated the crown on the G410 fairway wood and have replaced them with a simple, clean three dot system. This is great for lining up the ball consistently in the centre of the face.
Irons
Ping iBlade
Next up he uses a set of Ping iBlade irons and they go from four-iron down to nine-iron. They are also fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. These are actually the same model of iron used by his Chilean compatriot Joaquin Niemann. They came out in 2016 and we felt the iron excels in all the areas of performance competent golfers prioritise – distance control, workability and a soft feel with forgiveness thrown in for good measure.
- Read our full Ping iBlade irons review
Wedges
Ping Glide 4.0
He then uses four Ping Glide 4.0 wedges with 46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. We felt they were extremely easy to spin the ball with, and even when hitting shots that came off a little hotter and lower than expected, the ball sat to attention quicker than most new wedges.
They look exceptional as well - especially in the more traditional teardrop shape that is available in three of the four sole options. It also has the classic Ping Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish, which reduces glare as well as flyers from the rough in damp conditions while also adding a touch of style to the aesthetics.
- Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge Review
Putter
Ping PLD Anser Milled Prototype
His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD Answer prototype. it is a blade design which we obviously haven't tested, but we have used the new Ping PLD Anser line which are very similar. Milled from 303 Forged Stainless Steel and finished in a matte black color, everything is original about this Anser including the lack of any alignment lines.
- Read our full Ping PLD Anser putter review
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Pereira uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball at the moment. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some.
The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review
Shoes
Under Armour HOVR Drive 2
Pereira also wears Under Armour shoes and apparel. His shoe model is the newer HOVR Drive 2 which we recently tested. The brand has applied the science of biomechanics in the design on its outsole to develop rotational, horizontal, vertical and internal traction. The most convincing of this traction comes from the new 3D moulded heel cup construction, which effectively creates a vacuum around the heel, locking it in for incredible levels of stability. They are also comfortable and look good too, which meant they went straight into our guide on the best golf shoes.
- Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 golf shoe review
Full Specs
Driver: Ping G425 Max (10.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft
3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees at 15.5) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft
7-wood: Ping G425 Max (20.5 degrees) with Graphite Design shaft
Irons: Ping iBlade (4-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (46, 52, 56 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Putter: PLD Anser Milled Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
Cameron Young What's In The Bag?
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Sam Horsfield What's In The Bag?
Take a look what the Englishman carries in his bag.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
K.H. Lee What's In The Bag?
Take a look inside the bag of KH Lee, the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by Thorbjorn Olesen.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Pablo Larrazabal What's In The Bag?
A seven-time winner on the European Tour, lets take a look at what the Spaniard puts in the bag.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of world number one Scottie Scheffler.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Richard Bland What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the Englishman's bag.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
James Piot What's In the Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of 2021 U.S. Amateur champion James Piot.
By Sam Tremlett • Published