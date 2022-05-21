Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mito Pereira What's In The Bag?

A player who won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, Mito Pereira has gone from strength to strength of late and his first PGA Tour win is a question of when and not if. What clubs does he put in his bag? Let's take a look.

Driver

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pereira is a Ping staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. He starts with a Ping G425 Max driver which has 10.5 degrees of loft and is fitted with A Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft. The G425 Max certainly has a more rounded profile than the G410 Plus, which to some people will look more user friendly.That isn't to say performance has gone down though, because the Max still feels just as powerful and has the same sound we loved in the G410.

Overall, in our testing we think the Max, along with the other models with the G425 name, is a range of driver that will work for every player type to maintain distance while finding more fairways.

Read our full Ping G425 Max driver review

Fairways

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Future)

He also uses a Ping G425 Max three-wood and seven-wood with 15.5 and 20.5 degrees of loft. It is a model that made our Editor's Choice list in 2022 because it is so easy to hit and is the most forgiving fairway wood in the G425 family. The G425 Max is made with a one-piece face, rather than the steel face insert used in the G410 models, and this has increased ball speeds across the face by up to 1.5mph - a significant amount in an evolutionary model from Ping. Ping has done away with the Turbulators that dominated the crown on the G410 fairway wood and have replaced them with a simple, clean three dot system. This is great for lining up the ball consistently in the centre of the face.

Irons

Ping iBlade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up he uses a set of Ping iBlade irons and they go from four-iron down to nine-iron. They are also fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. These are actually the same model of iron used by his Chilean compatriot Joaquin Niemann. They came out in 2016 and we felt the iron excels in all the areas of performance competent golfers prioritise – distance control, workability and a soft feel with forgiveness thrown in for good measure.

Read our full Ping iBlade irons review

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses four Ping Glide 4.0 wedges with 46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. We felt they were extremely easy to spin the ball with, and even when hitting shots that came off a little hotter and lower than expected, the ball sat to attention quicker than most new wedges.

They look exceptional as well - especially in the more traditional teardrop shape that is available in three of the four sole options. It also has the classic Ping Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish, which reduces glare as well as flyers from the rough in damp conditions while also adding a touch of style to the aesthetics.

Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge Review

Putter

Ping PLD Anser Milled Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD Answer prototype. it is a blade design which we obviously haven't tested, but we have used the new Ping PLD Anser line which are very similar. Milled from 303 Forged Stainless Steel and finished in a matte black color, everything is original about this Anser including the lack of any alignment lines.

Read our full Ping PLD Anser putter review

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Pereira uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball at the moment. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some.

The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review

Shoes

Under Armour HOVR Drive 2

(Image credit: Future)

Pereira also wears Under Armour shoes and apparel. His shoe model is the newer HOVR Drive 2 which we recently tested. The brand has applied the science of biomechanics in the design on its outsole to develop rotational, horizontal, vertical and internal traction. The most convincing of this traction comes from the new 3D moulded heel cup construction, which effectively creates a vacuum around the heel, locking it in for incredible levels of stability. They are also comfortable and look good too, which meant they went straight into our guide on the best golf shoes.

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 golf shoe review

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G425 Max (10.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees at 15.5) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

7-wood: Ping G425 Max (20.5 degrees) with Graphite Design shaft

Irons: Ping iBlade (4-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (46, 52, 56 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: PLD Anser Milled Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1