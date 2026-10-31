Kihei Akina Facts: 13 Things To Know About The Amateur Star
Find out more about Walker Cup star, Kihei Akina, who is turning heads with some eye-catching performances on the PGA Tour
Kihei Akina is enjoying a fine amateur career, with the American claiming numerous prestigious titles and even strong performances on the PGA Tour.
Here are 13 things to know about the young star.
Kihei Akina Facts
1. Kihei Akina was born in Kahuku, Hawaii.
2. Attending Lone Peak High School, Akina received 50 program offers before joining Brigham Young University.
3. Akina comes from a sporting family. His father, Alan, played basketball at BYU-Hawaii, his sister Kiani played rugby at Harvard, while his brothers Keanu (golf) and Kawika (basketball) also played at their respective universities.
4. His hobbies include basketball, fishing and traveling.
5. Claiming multiple junior titles, one standout came in 2025, when Akina won the Harry H. Miller Utah Open. In the process, he became the youngest Utah Open winner since 1934.
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6. Joining Brigham Young University in 2025, Akina produced a stunning Freshman Year, earning multiple accolades.
7. Being a Fred Haskins Award Finalist, as well as a Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award winner, Akina secured a spot on the 2026 US Walker Cup team, as well as a place in the US Arnold Palmer Cup side.
8. In both 2024 and 2025, Akina made appearances at the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship and Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship. He made the weekend at the former in 2024, but missed the cut in the other three events.
9. As of writing, he has two collegiate wins - the 2026 R.E. Lamkin Invitational and the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational.
10. At the Walker Cup, Akina held a record of one win, one loss and one tie, as Team GB&I defeated the American side in a thriller.
11. In October 2026, Akina signed with Ping's ambassador roster. He also has an apparel deal with Nike.
12. A few months prior to signing with the brands, Akina finished T16th at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour.
13. Earning further starts on the circuit that year, the American earned his first top 10 on the PGA Tour at the Bank of Utah Championship, finishing solo ninth. At the halfway stage of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, he is sitting tied second.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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