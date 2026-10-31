Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The VidantaWorld Mexico Open As Third Round Tee Times Announced

Andrew Novak tied the course record at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open on Friday, with the American producing a 10-under-par 61 to lead by three.

Sitting at 14-under, Novak leads five players in second, which includes Ryder Cup player Ben Griffin and amateur star Kihei Akina. In fact, there are 20 players within five strokes of the PGA Tour winner.

Novak is searching for a first PGA Tour win since 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although a number of big names made the weekend in Mexico, some notable players failed to earn their place via the four-under-par cutline.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Among those included Major winners and former Ryder Cup players, with low scoring yielding some eye-catching numbers at Vidanta Vallarta.

Check out the big names who missed the cut at the Mexico Open below, as well as the third round tee times.

Tony Finau (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A former event winner, Finau's struggles continue as the American missed a third cut in four starts.

Producing just one top 10 in 2026, he is currently sat 107th in the FedExCup Fall standings and, although he has his PGA Tour card through 2027, will want to see a rise in form following a poor season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wyndham Clark (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firing rounds of 69 and 73, Clark missed the cut by four in Mexico, with the US Open champion failing to make his first weekend since the Rocket Classic in July.

Coming into the week, the 32-year-old had his younger brother, Brendan, on the bag, instead of his usual looper David Pelekoudas. Unfortunately, the duo could only manage a level-par tournament score.

Rasmus Hojgaard (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hojgaard's poor run of form continued this week, as the former Ryder Cup player finished level-par and well back of the cutline.

Missing his third straight weekend on the PGA Tour, Hojgaard is currently sat 115th in the FedExCup Fall standings and needs a strong few upcoming weeks to keep his PGA Tour playing privileges for 2027.

Aldrich Potgieter (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Potgieter finished runner-up, with the South African losing out in a playoff to Ben Campbell.

Potgieter was looking to go one better this year but, following rounds of 75 and 73, the 22-year-old missed the cut, his eighth in 11 starts.

Billy Horschel (WD)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Horschel withdrew during the first round of his Mexico Open campaign due to illness, with the American sat at four-over-par through six holes on Thursday.

The 39-year-old had been enjoying a nice run of results lately, earning a T13th and T21st at the Bank of Utah Championship and Baycurrent Classic; however, he won't be present for the weekend in Mexico.

VidantaWorld Mexico Open Tee Times 2026: Round Three

All times EST

*denotes 10th tee start