Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The VidantaWorld Mexico Open As Third Round Tee Times Announced
Check out which big names missed the cut at Vidanta Vallarta, as well as the third round tee times where 20 players are within five strokes of the lead
Andrew Novak tied the course record at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open on Friday, with the American producing a 10-under-par 61 to lead by three.
Sitting at 14-under, Novak leads five players in second, which includes Ryder Cup player Ben Griffin and amateur star Kihei Akina. In fact, there are 20 players within five strokes of the PGA Tour winner.
Although a number of big names made the weekend in Mexico, some notable players failed to earn their place via the four-under-par cutline.
Among those included Major winners and former Ryder Cup players, with low scoring yielding some eye-catching numbers at Vidanta Vallarta.
Check out the big names who missed the cut at the Mexico Open below, as well as the third round tee times.
Tony Finau (-3)
A former event winner, Finau's struggles continue as the American missed a third cut in four starts.
Producing just one top 10 in 2026, he is currently sat 107th in the FedExCup Fall standings and, although he has his PGA Tour card through 2027, will want to see a rise in form following a poor season.
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Wyndham Clark (E)
Firing rounds of 69 and 73, Clark missed the cut by four in Mexico, with the US Open champion failing to make his first weekend since the Rocket Classic in July.
Coming into the week, the 32-year-old had his younger brother, Brendan, on the bag, instead of his usual looper David Pelekoudas. Unfortunately, the duo could only manage a level-par tournament score.
Rasmus Hojgaard (E)
Hojgaard's poor run of form continued this week, as the former Ryder Cup player finished level-par and well back of the cutline.
Missing his third straight weekend on the PGA Tour, Hojgaard is currently sat 115th in the FedExCup Fall standings and needs a strong few upcoming weeks to keep his PGA Tour playing privileges for 2027.
Aldrich Potgieter (+6)
Last year, Potgieter finished runner-up, with the South African losing out in a playoff to Ben Campbell.
Potgieter was looking to go one better this year but, following rounds of 75 and 73, the 22-year-old missed the cut, his eighth in 11 starts.
Billy Horschel (WD)
Horschel withdrew during the first round of his Mexico Open campaign due to illness, with the American sat at four-over-par through six holes on Thursday.
The 39-year-old had been enjoying a nice run of results lately, earning a T13th and T21st at the Bank of Utah Championship and Baycurrent Classic; however, he won't be present for the weekend in Mexico.
VidantaWorld Mexico Open Tee Times 2026: Round Three
All times EST
*denotes 10th tee start
- 9.50am: Max McGreevy, Rafael Campos, Karl Vilips
- 9.50am*: Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner, Marcelo Rozo
- 10.01am: Kristoffer Ventura, Justin Lower, Corey Conners
- 10.01am*: Haotong Li, Jesper Svensson, Denny McCarthy
- 10.12am: Tom Kim, Brian Campbell, Harry Hall
- 10.12am*: Austin Eckroat, Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10.23am: Trace Crowe, Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips
- 10.23am*: Tyler Duncan, AJ Ewart, Ben James
- 10.34am: Keita Nakajima, Jeremy Paul, Pierceson Coody
- 10.34am*: Vince Whaley, Patrick Fishburn, Jordan Smith
- 10.45am: Steven Fisk, Brice Garnett, Zecheng Dou
- 10.45am*: Emiliano Grillo, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Max Homa
- 10.56am: Blades Brown, Hayden Springer, Jeffrey Kang
- 10.56am*: Joel Dahmen, Chad Ramey, Cameron Tankersley
- 11.07am: Garrick Higgo, Alvaro Ortiz, Luke Clanton
- 11.07am*: John Daly II, Dylan Wu, David Skinns
- 11.18am: Marco Penge, Jackson Suber, Doug Ghim
- 11.18am*: Neal Shipley, Garrett Endicott, Beau Hossler
- 11.29am: Mackenzie Hughes, Max Greyserman, Gordon Sargent
- 11.29am*: Cam Davis, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Nick Hardy
- 11.40am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Griffin, Kensei Hirata
- 11.40am*: Chandler Blanchet, Paul Peterson
- 11.51am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Kihei Akina (a)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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