The Rules of Golf continue to throw up some weird situations and, at the PGA Tour's VidantaWorld Mexico Open, that's exactly what happened.

Tom Kim, who recently received the applause of many for earning gold at the Asian Games, was one of the individuals involved, as was the event's defending champion, Brian Campbell.

Playing the 18th hole, both men found the same greenside bunker at the par 4, with their golf balls coming to rest in the sand.

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Walking up to the bunker, both splashed out before it was revealed that the pair had played the wrong ball, with Kim playing Campbell's and Campbell playing Kim's.

Because of the rules infringement, it meant they were each handed a two-shot penalty, resulting in the duo ending their rounds on a sour note, having to sign for a double bogey six instead of a par four.

Thankfully, both made the cut comfortably in Vidanta Vallarta, but it did mean their tournament scores went from nine-under to seven-under, which puts them in a share of T26th and seven back of leader, Andrew Novak, who carded a 10-under 71 on Friday.

Campbell secured the Mexico Open title via a playoff in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Rule 6.3c (1): "In stroke play, the player gets the general penalty (two penalty strokes) and must correct the mistake by continuing play with the original ball by playing it as it lies or taking relief under the rules.

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"The stroke made with the wrong ball and any more strokes before the mistake is corrected (including strokes made and any additional penalty strokes solely from playing that ball) do not count.

"If the player does not correct the mistake before making a stroke to begin another hole or, for the final hole of the round, before returning their scorecard, the player is disqualified."

In terms of the tournament itself, Novak leads at 14-under, while Ryder Cup player, Ben Griffin, and amateur star, Kihei Akina, are part of a five-way share of second at 11-under.

Going into the weekend, the top 20 are separated by just five strokes.