How To Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details

A host of Major winners, other top Tour players and celebrities are taking part in the 25th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: key information • Dates: October 1–4, 2026 • Venues: St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland • TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Tyrrell Hatton is aiming to win the tournament for the fourth time, having triumphed in 2024, 2017 and 2016.

Robert MacIntyre is the defending champion, and Matt Fitzpatrick is playing, fresh from his win at the Open de France last week.

Others in the field include Major winners Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Danny Willett and Justin Rose.

Celebrities playing include Kelly Slater, AP McCoy, Tom Chaplin, Dave Farrell, Huey Lewis, Ronan Keating, Michael Peña, Piers Morgan, Gareth Bale and Steve Redgrave.

The first three rounds are played across three links courses: St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. A 54-hole cut is made and the top 60 professionals and the top 20 pro-am teams go through to the final round at St Andrews.

The individual winner is the professional with the lowest 72-hole aggregate score. The team championship is played as a better ball competition, with the amateurs playing off two-thirds of their handicap.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

▶︎ Read More: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026 Best Bets

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is on the Golf Channel and Golf Channel Mobile.

You can access these channels through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

You can find the full TV schedule below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (Oct 1) Round 1 7am-12pm (Golf Channel) Fri (Oct 2) Round 2 7am-12pm (Golf Channel) Sat (Oct 3) Round 3 7am-12pm (Golf Channel) Sun (Oct 4) Round 4 6.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Prices start at £24/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Unfortunately, the BBC has no planned coverage this year.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

In Australia you can watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Times in EDT (BST). All these players are playing their first round at Carnoustie

4am (9am): Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton 4.44am (9.44am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Bubba Watson

Alex Fitzpatrick, Bubba Watson 4.55am (9.55am): Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose 5.17am (10.17am): Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett

Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett 5.50am (10.50am): Thomas Detry, Brooks Koepka

Thomas Detry, Brooks Koepka 6.23am (11.23am): Luke Donald, Cam Smith

What celebrities are playing at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship? Some of the top names at this tournament include Piers Morgan (talk show host), Kevin Pietersen (former England cricketer), Ruud Gullit (Dutch football legend), Gareth Bale (former Welsh footballer), Michael Peña (actor), and Ian Botham (former England cricketer).

Thursday 1st October - Round One:

US (ET): 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 9pm-2am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Friday 2nd October - Round Two:

US (ET): 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 9pm-2am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Saturday 3rd October - Round Three:

US (ET): 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 3pm-5pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 9pm-2am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Sunday 4th October - Round Four:

US (ET): 6.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 11.30am-5pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 11.30pm-1.30pm (Sky Sports Main# Event)

Australia (AEST): 10.30pm-4am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)