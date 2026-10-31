Tour Pro Explains Reason For Having Two Drivers In The Bag At HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final
Kristian Krogh Johannessen is fighting for a DP World Tour card in Mallorca, with the Norwegian player opting to use a two driver set-up at the event
The HotelPlanner Tour's Grand Final provides players with a chance of earning a card for the DP World Tour and, although it can be one of the most beneficial events in golf, it is also one of the most stressful.
Out of the 45 players present in the field for the tournament in 2026, just 15 will earn DP World Tour cards and, among those playing in Mallorca, it's likely none will have a more unique equipment set-up than Kristian Krogh Johannessen.
A former HotelPlanner Tour winner, claiming the Italian Open Challenge in 2022, the Norwegian is looking to regain his DP World Tour status after losing it at the end of 2024.
Heading to Club de Golf Alcanada this week, Johannessen made headlines when his bag was posted to Inside Tour Golf's social media pages, with the 31-year-old opting for two drivers in his set-up.
His main driver is a Ping G440 LST, while his other driver, which plays as a mini driver option, is a Ping G400.
You may wonder how the two differ, despite the fact that they both possess a driver head? Well, it comes down to the shaft length and, despite the G400 having a similar loft to the G440 LST, the shorter shaft means it will help with shot dispersion, albeit with less distance.
Speaking about why he has two drivers in the bag, Johannessen stated to the DP World Tour: "I had been playing the Ping mini driver for half the season, and I was struggling to get it going far enough when I hit it off the ground.
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"With the G400, though, I found it easier to hit from the ground. It goes further off the ground, but short enough than my full driver. I then play it with a shorter shaft and a bit more loft. It's basically my own version of a mini driver."
It may be a rather strange set-up, but Johannessen isn't the only player to use two drivers in tournament play.
Back in 2025, Christo Lamprecht shared his what's in the bag for the Korn Ferry Tour's UNC Health Championship, which possessed two drivers and five wedges.
Regarded as one of the longest hitters in golf, the tall South African explained: "I obviously have the driver and, because I have five wedges, I have to give some club up.
"I did have a driver and 3-iron in the bag for the year-and-a-half, until now. I've now got a semi-mini-driver. It's 14-degree loft, shorter shaft and it goes a really good number out here.
"From there, we weakened the 3-iron a little bit and I now don't have a 4-iron in the bag."
Back with Johannessen, the 31-year-old needs a big week in Mallorca to earn his DP World Tour playing rights for 2027.
Currently, he is 38th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings and, with the former Olympian sat outside the top 30 midway through the third round of the event, his position isn't likely to change unless he finds some birdies.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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