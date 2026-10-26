Austin Smotherman WITB 2026: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Winning Clubs
Take a look at what's in the bag of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner, who uses a variety of different manufacturers
Austin Smotherman's impressive form continued at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, as the American defeated Seamus Power in a Monday playoff to earn a second win in a second start.
The competition was reduced to 54-holes after no play was conducted on Sunday, with Smotherman and Power returning to Port Royal Golf Course on Monday to battle it out for victory.
Adding to his Bank of Utah Championship title, check out what clubs equipment-free agent Smotherman used to win in Bermuda, below.
Beginning with the driver, which is the Titleist GT3. Set at 10°, it possesses a Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Black TX 60 shaft.
Moving to the fairway wood which, despite being an older model, continues to be one of the most popular on the professional circuits.
The model in question is the TaylorMade Qi10, which Smotherman has had in the bag for some time. The 3-wood is set at 15° and has a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7 X shaft.
Although the Qi10 is a few years old, it's considerably younger than the American's next club, which is the TaylorMade Sim Max hybrid.
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Launched at the beginning of 2020, the six-year-old club has 19° of loft and a Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid shaft.
Away from the woods and to the irons, where Smotherman uses the Titleist T100, one of the best irons money can buy.
KBS Tour 125 S+ shafts are present in the 4-iron to 9-iron configuration, while the same KBS shaft also features in the pitching wedge.
For the remaining wedges, though, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts are present, with Smotherman's wedges the Titleist Vokey SM10s.
Ranked as one of the best wedges on the market, the 32-year-old's set-up is 46°, 50° and 54°, while his Vokey WedgeWorks lob wedge is set at 60°.
The final club in the bag is the putter, with Smotherman using a L.A.B. Golf VZN.1i, which is one of the newer editions to his set-up.
Rounding out the final aspect of his what's in the bag is the golf ball, which is the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best premium models on the market.
Austin Smotherman WITB: Full Specs
|
Club
|
Head
|
Shaft
|
Driver
|
Titleist GT3 (10°)
|
Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Black TX 60
|
Fairway Wood
|
TaylorMade Qi10 (15°)
|
Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7 X
|
Hybrid
|
TaylorMade Sim Max (19°)
|
Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid
|
Irons
|
Titleist T100 (4-9)
|
KBS Tour 125 S+
|
Wedges
|
Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°, 50°, 54°)
Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)
|
KBS Tour 125 S+ (46°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (50°, 54°, 60°)
|
Putter
|
L.A.B. Golf VZN.1i
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Ball
|
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Apparel
|
Greyson Clothiers
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
Glove
|
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
Shoe
|
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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