Bank Of Utah Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?

The overall tournament purse at Black Desert Resort is identical to last year after being reduced by $1.5 million following its inaugural edition in 2024

Jonny Leighfield&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Michael Brennan poses with the Bank of Utah Championship following his win in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first of seven tournaments in eight weeks to completely end the 2026 PGA Tour season has reached its final round.

Plenty of players in the Bank of Utah Championship have taken great strides in securing their playing rights at this level ahead of a crucial 2027 campaign.

None more so than Austin Smotherman and Doug Ghim - the two runaway leaders at the top of the leaderboard.

Smotherman heads the pack on 23-under while Ghim is only a shot behind - four in front of his closest challenger at the highly scoreable Black Desert Resort.

And while plenty of other players have enjoyed great progress in terms of their long-term aims this week, whoever picks up the win will immediately eradicate their concerns.

Not only will they lock up their PGA Tour card for next term, but they will also pick up 500 FedExCup Fall points and a winner's check for more than $1 million from an overall prize pot of $6 million.

Unfortunately, they won't actually welcome that entire figure into their bank account for a number of different reasons which affects how much every pro golfer really earns, but they will still walk away far richer than they were on Thursday.

For everyone else, it will be a case of battling it out to earn as much money and as many FedExCup Fall points as possible.

The man in second will collect an initial $654,000 while everyone else who finishes inside the top-16 has a chance to claim a six-figure payday.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship based on 75 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

Bank Of Utah Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,080,000

2nd

$654,000

3rd

$414,000

4th

$294,000

5th

$246,000

6th

$217,500

7th

$202,500

8th

$187,500

9th

$175,500

10th

$163,500

11th

$151,500

12th

$139,500

13th

$127,500

14th

$115,500

15th

$109,500

16th

$103,500

17th

$97,500

18th

$91,500

19th

$85,500

20th

$79,500

21st

$73,500

22nd

$67,500

23rd

$62,700

24th

$57,900

25th

$53,100

26th

$48,300

27th

$46,500

28th

$44,700

29th

$42,900

30th

$41,100

31st

$39,300

32nd

$37,500

33rd

$35,700

34th

$34,200

35th

$32,700

36th

$31,200

37th

$29,700

38th

$28,500

39th

$27,300

40th

$26,100

41st

$24,900

42nd

$24,900

43rd

$22,500

44th

$21,300

45th

$20,100

46th

$18,900

47th

$17,700

48th

$16,740

49th

$15,900

50th

$15,420

51st

$15,060

52nd

$14,700

53rd

$14,460

54th

$14,220

55th

$14,100

56th

$13,980

57th

$13,860

58th

$13,740

59th

$13,620

60th

$13,500

61st

$13,380

62nd

$13,260

63rd

$13,140

64th

$13,020

65th

$12,900

66th

$12,780

67th

$12,660

68th

$12,540

69th

$12,420

70th

$12,300

71st

$12,180

72nd

$12,060

73rd

$11,940

74th

$11,820

75th

$11,700
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.