Bank Of Utah Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?

The first of seven tournaments in eight weeks to completely end the 2026 PGA Tour season has reached its final round.

Plenty of players in the Bank of Utah Championship have taken great strides in securing their playing rights at this level ahead of a crucial 2027 campaign.

None more so than Austin Smotherman and Doug Ghim - the two runaway leaders at the top of the leaderboard.

Smotherman heads the pack on 23-under while Ghim is only a shot behind - four in front of his closest challenger at the highly scoreable Black Desert Resort.

And while plenty of other players have enjoyed great progress in terms of their long-term aims this week, whoever picks up the win will immediately eradicate their concerns.

Not only will they lock up their PGA Tour card for next term, but they will also pick up 500 FedExCup Fall points and a winner's check for more than $1 million from an overall prize pot of $6 million.

Unfortunately, they won't actually welcome that entire figure into their bank account for a number of different reasons which affects how much every pro golfer really earns, but they will still walk away far richer than they were on Thursday.

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For everyone else, it will be a case of battling it out to earn as much money and as many FedExCup Fall points as possible.

The man in second will collect an initial $654,000 while everyone else who finishes inside the top-16 has a chance to claim a six-figure payday.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship based on 75 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

Bank Of Utah Championship Prize Money Breakdown