PGA Tour Vs LPGA Tour Vs DP World Tour Vs LIV Golf Money Leaders 2026: How Much Has Each Star Made?

This past year will be remembered fondly by Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Nelly Korda and Eugenio Chacarra as a result of their achievements on the golf course.

Each has won multiple titles and all four may yet end 2026 with the season-long prize in hand, too.

Scheffler and Rahm have already picked out a place in their trophy cabinets for the FedExCup and LIV Golf Individual title, respectively, while Chacarra needs to protect a 669-point lead over the final two events to clinch his first Harry Vardon trophy.

On the LPGA Tour, Korda is almost 800 points ahead of her great rival Jeeno Thitikul with around a month of the campaign remaining.

Either way, the quartet have been dominant on their home tours throughout this year and have earned an impressive amount of money each.

However, some tours are clearly more lucrative than others and an identical number of wins for Scheffler and Chacarra has not equated to similar level of prize money - far from it.

Though the pair have three individual wins apiece since January 1, the American has earned a grand total of almost $31 million in 2026 - excluding another $33 million in bonus money - while the DP World Tour's current leader has made around 90% less at just over $3 million.

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What makes that eyebrow-raising fact even more extraordinary is the fact Scheffler has competed in only 20 tournaments so far while Chacarra will reach 30 providing he plays both DP World Tour Play-off events in November.

That means Scheffler averaged more than $1.5 million per event in 2026 ($1,546,876.25) as he surpassed Tiger Woods' all-time Career Money record on the PGA Tour whereas Chacarra picked up just under $110,000 per event ($109,820).

The aforementioned sums also likely go a long way to explaining why DP World Tour pros are so keen to land PGA Tour status at the end of each season, allowing them to significantly increase their earning potential.

Someone who is keen to follow that path next season is Rahm, fresh off the back of earning over $25 million from his final campaign with LIV Golf.

The two-time Major winner was only able to play in 12 LIV events this past season due to the league's well-documented funding struggles.

Add in appearances at all four Majors and three starts via the DP World Tour and Rahm was on show only 19 times this year.

Nevertheless, he still managed to bank almost $26 million along the way thanks to a couple of wins - $6 million of which arrived for sealing a third consecutive individual season-long crown.

Jon Rahm with the Individual LIV Golf Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remarkably, the man who beat Rahm to the final LIV Golf title of 2026 - Michael La Sasso - actually earned more from the team-based circuit ($3.24m) than Chacarra has to date and the American finished 25th in the 2026 LIV Golf money list.

On a similar note, Eric Cole is currently 54th on the PGA Tour's Official Money list with $3.12 million from 27 starts.

That isn't likely to bother Chacarra too much, if at all, though given he was quoted as saying "on LIV, there is only money" following his departure from the circuit back in 2024.

Eugenio Chacarra on Why He Went To LIV Golf And Why He Wants Back - YouTube Watch On

Chacarra said: "I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get Major access and ranking points. On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money.

"It doesn’t matter if you finish 30th or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii [The Sentry] and qualifying for the Majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”

Coincidentally, the Spaniard is now on Luke Donald's radar to make Team Europe for next year's Ryder Cup and could achieve his goals with a strong season on the PGA Tour in 2027.

Rounding out this look back at the biggest money-makers of 2026 is someone who always enjoys a great year on US soil, Korda.

Nelly Korda after winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions back in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.1 has only played 15 times this year so far but has won four times - two of which were Majors - equating to in excess of $6 million in prize money.

She banked $3.85 million from her two Major successes and finished either first or second in seven of her first eight appearances this year.

However, because of the much more modest prize purses in the women's game at the moment, Korda's genius hasn't been rewarded as handsomely as her male counterparts.

Below is a breakdown of each tour money leader's season stats to date as well as how much they have earned in total from on-course achievements.

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf Money Leaders 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally PLAYER TOUR MONEY EARNED EVENTS 2026 TITLES Scottie Scheffler PGA Tour $30,937,525 20 3 Jon Rahm LIV Golf League $25,991,583 19 2 Nelly Korda LPGA Tour $6,220,214 15 4 Eugenio Chacarra DP World Tour $3,074,979.15* 28 3

*latest amount based on euros to dollars at latest exchange rate prior to publishing.