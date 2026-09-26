Tom Vaillant Facts: 10 Things To Know About The French Golfer

Tom Vaillant has had a rapid rise up the professional ranks since leaving the amateur game in 2022.

Here are 10 things to know about the French player.

Tom Vaillant Facts

1. Tom Vaillant was born on December 14th 2001 in Cannes, France.

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2. He had a successful amateur career, including victory at the 2019 European Boys’ Team Championship. In 2020, he had a brief stint with Arkansas State University.

3. Vaillant began playing on the Alps Tour as an amateur in 2021. The next year, he won twice on the circuit before turning professional.

4. He earned his Challenge Tour card for the 2023 season and tied for third in his first start, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Championship.

5. Vaillant spent just one season on the Challenge Tour, but he needed a big week in the season closer to secure his DP World Tour card. Requiring at least a finish of third at the Challenge Tour Grand Final, he placed runner-up at the Challenge Tour Grand Final to earn his card.

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Tom Vaillant earned his DP World Tour card in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. His coach is pro Jean-François Lucquin, who beat Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the 2008 European Masters.

7. In 2023, he won his first tournament as a professional, the French Tour’s Championnat de France Professionnel.

8. He also likes soccer, basketball and racket sport padel.

9. Vaillant is also a keen player of numbers-based card game SkyJo.

10. With one round to play of the 2026 Open de France at Le Golf National, Vaillant was second behind Matt Fitzpatrick in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour title.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tom Vaillant Bio Born December 14th 2001, Cannes, France Height 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) Turned pro 2022 Current tour DP World Tour Former tours Challenge Tour, Alps Tour Professional wins 3