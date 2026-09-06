Walker Cup 2026: The Scoring Records Of All 20 Players At Lahinch Golf Club

Great Britain & Ireland ended an 11-year wait for a Walker Cup win by completing a stunning Sunday singles comeback victory over the US at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland.
Dean Robertson's team had led 6.5-5.5 after the opening day, only for the Americans to take control with a clean sweep, winning all four Sunday morning foursomes matches.
That left GB&I needing seven points from the 10 afternoon singles to reach the 13.5 required for victory, while the US needed just 3.5 points to retain the trophy.
However, the hosts produced a stunning response to claim the Walker Cup for the first time since its 2015 triumph at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
Across the two days, all 20 players contributed to one of the most dramatic Walker Cups in recent memory, although some had considerably more success than others.
The player who holed the decisive putt for GB&I was Josh Hill, but he wasn't the team's top scorer.
While the Englishman acquired two points, including the point that took GB&I to the crucial 13.5-point mark, he didn't acquire the most of the 10 players.
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Three players in the GB&I team earned 2.5 points, and all from three matches.
Amateur champion Stuart Grehan was one, thanks to two singles wins against Preston Stout and a Saturday morning foursomes halved match alongside Eliot Baker against Stout and Ethan Fang.
Baker also claimed 2.5 points, with half a point coming alongside Grehan and two singles points in defeats of Josiah Gilbert and Stewart Hagestad.
Niall Sheils Donegan was the third GB&I player to earn 2.5 points, with a full point coming in the Saturday morning foursomes match alongside Hill against William Jennings and Ryder Cowan.
Notably, the pair achieved that even with a non-conceded putt incident that led to a penalty.
Donegan also won his Saturday singles match against Tyler Watts and halved his Sunday singles match Kihei Akina.
While they excelled for GB&I, two players failed to make a dent in the scoring, Sam Easterbrook, who lost his three matches, and Ben Bolton, who was defeated in his two outings.
For the US, much of the attention was on World No.1 amateur Stout, but while he accumulated 1.5 points, he wasn't the heaviest scorer for the visitors.
That honor fell to two players who each earned 2.5 points.
Ethan Fang halved his Saturday foursomes match alongside Stout and against Grehan and Baker to set him on his way.
He won his first full point with victory against US Amateur champion Jack Whaley in the Saturday singles, before teaming up with Stout again to beat Grehan and Baker in the Sunday foursomes.
Miles Russell did it with help from a full point in the Saturday morning foursomes alongside Tyler Watts, with the pair beating Luke Poulter and Easterbrook.
The pair were at it again in the Sunday foursomes, beating Tyler Weaver and Connor Graham to give Russell another full point.
Finally, he claimed half a point in the Sunday singles match against Graham, although, crucuially, he had a chance to make it a full point to retain the Walker Cup for the US at the 18th, but missed his putt.
Unlike the GB&I team, every player contributed to the scoring, with Stewart Hagestad and Josiah Gilbert both earning a point.
Here are the full scoring records for all 20 players at the Walker Cup.
Walker Cup Scoring Records
|
Player
|
Points
|
Scoring Record
|
Stuart Grehan
|
2.5
|
2-1-1
|
Eliot Baker
|
2.5
|
2-1-1
|
Niall Sheils Donegan
|
2.5
|
2-1-1
|
Luke Poulter
|
2
|
2-2
|
Tyler Weaver
|
2
|
2-2
|
Josh Hill
|
2
|
2-1
|
Jack Whaley
|
1
|
1-1
|
Connor Graham
|
1.5
|
1-2-1
|
Sam Easterbrook
|
0
|
0-3
|
Ben Bolton
|
0
|
0-2
|
Player
|
Points
|
Scoring Record
|
Ethan Fang
|
2.5
|
2-1-1
|
Miles Russell
|
2.5
|
2-1-1
|
Tyler Watts
|
2
|
2-2
|
Ryder Cowan
|
2
|
2-1
|
William Jennings
|
2
|
2-1
|
Jay Leng Jr
|
2
|
2-2
|
Preston Stout
|
1.5
|
1-2-1
|
Kihei Akina
|
1.5
|
1-1-1
|
Stewart Hagestad
|
1
|
1-1
|
Josiah Gilbert
|
1
|
1-2
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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