The Extraordinary Amount Of Prize Money Matt Fitzpatrick Has Won In 2026

The 2022 US Open champion has collected an extraordinary amount of money this year - enough to place him 67th on the PGA Tour's all-time career money list

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Matt Fitzpatrick waves to fans after winning the 2026 Open de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season has arguably been the best of Matt Fitzpatrick's entire pro career. Of course he's won the US Open before and has claimed multiple victories in past campaigns, but never before has he claimed three or more titles in the same year.

To date, Fitzpatrick has four trophies from 2026 in his cabinet as well as a heap of other top-10s which helped him reach a career best No.3 in the world.

All of those high finishes have also led to a startling amount of money heading the Englishman's way - a figure he's never managed before.

Fresh off the back of a $3 million check at the DP World Tour Championship to end 2025, Fitzpatrick was probably hopeful of performing well when he rocked up at The American Express to kick off 2026, only to be humbled somewhat with a T63rd finish and a payout of less than $20,000.

The 2022 US Open champion bounced back quickly though and racked up almost $300,000 courtesy of a ninth-place result at the WM Phoenix Open.

A couple of top-25s in consecutive $20 million Signature Events during February helped Fitzpatrick collect more than $500,000, and a T41st at the Arnold Palmer Invitational topped his earnings up by $78,000.

At this stage of the season, Fitzpatrick had scooped an impressive $899,488. However, he was about to multiply his earnings ten-fold via a truly dominant run.

The 32-year-old finished second at The Players to add almost $3 million to his season's tally before winning the Valspar Championship days later which earned him nearly $1.64 million.

In between those two appearances, his New York Golf Club finished sixth in TGL to top up his individual earnings by $375,000.

A T18th at The Masters was enough to pick up a check for $315,000, with a $3.6 million check arriving at the RBC Heritage following Fitzpatrick's playoff success over Scottie Scheffler.

The very next week, Fitzpatrick combined perfectly with his brother Alex to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and secure all of the perks that come with the team title.

Before May had even arrived, Fitzpatrick had accumulated almost $11 million in prize money. But he wasn't done there. Far from it.

After a hat-trick of fairly modest finishes led to payouts of just over $500,000 in total, the proud Sheffield United fan banked another $1 million and change for his runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy

Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a decent performance at the US Open, Fitzpatrick then scored around $1.4 million for consecutive top-five results at the Travelers Championship and Genesis Scottish Open.

Between The Open and the Tour Championship, Fitzpatrick went off the boil somewhat but - such are the extraordinary levels of cash swilling around men's pro golf these days - he was still able to claim pretty close to $1 million in four starts.

And due to his excellent displays over the course of the PGA Tour season to that point, Fitzpatrick finished the FedExCup standings second prior to East Lake and won $13 million in bonus cash.

A return to the DP World Tour generated close to $900,000 in payouts, most of which was as a result of his dominant success at the Open de France - a fourth win of 2026.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds the Open de France trophy

Matt Fitzpatrick holds the Open de France trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, Fitzpatrick has earned almost $29 million on course in 2026 so far - the highest figure of his career to date and around double his previous best (2021-22).

For context, this one season's earnings would see him sit 67th on the PGA Tour's all-time career money list above the likes of Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Mark Calcavecchia, Fred Couples and David Duval.

That $29 million isn't quite the figure Fitzpatrick will have actually seen, though, because there are a number of different factors which affect how much a pro golfer really earns through tournaments.

Matt Fitzpatrick (right) and his caddie Daniel Parratt discuss a shot during the 2025 AT&amp;amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fitzpatrick (right) and his caddie Daniel Parratt discuss a shot during the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of which is the share Fitzpatrick gives his caddie, Dan Parratt as a bonus. The looper may well have benefitted greatly from his employer's success as well, possibly to the tune of more than $2 million.

Either way, below is a full breakdown of Fitzpatrick's top-level earnings this season as well as his results at each event.

MATT FITZPATRICK EARNINGS 2026

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Result

Event

Prize Money

T63rd

The American Express

$19,688

9th

WM Phoenix Open

$280,800

T14th

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

$342,750

T24th

The Genesis Invitational

$178,250

T41st

Arnold Palmer Invitational

$78,000

2nd

The Players Championship

$2,725,000

6th

TGL

$375,000

Won

Valspar Championship

$1,638,000

T18th

The Masters

$315,000

Won

RBC Heritage

$3,600,000

Won

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

$1,372,750

T52nd

Truist Championship

$45,187

T14th

PGA Championship

$364,762

T36th

the Memorial Tournament

$99,000

2nd

RBC Canadian Open

$1,068,200

22nd

US Open

$230,220

4th

Travelers Championship

$960,000

T3rd

Genesis Scottish Open

$431,887

MC

The Open Championship

$10,750

T12th

FedEx St Jude Championship

$368,571

T28th

BMW Championship

$153,000

2nd

FedEx Cup Bonus Money

$13,000,000

T21st

Tour Championship

$408,750

T6th

BMW PGA Championship

$252,900

Won

FedEx Open de France

$637,500
Row 25 - Cell 0

TOTAL

$28,955,965
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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