The Extraordinary Amount Of Prize Money Matt Fitzpatrick Has Won In 2026

This season has arguably been the best of Matt Fitzpatrick's entire pro career. Of course he's won the US Open before and has claimed multiple victories in past campaigns, but never before has he claimed three or more titles in the same year.

To date, Fitzpatrick has four trophies from 2026 in his cabinet as well as a heap of other top-10s which helped him reach a career best No.3 in the world.

All of those high finishes have also led to a startling amount of money heading the Englishman's way - a figure he's never managed before.

Fresh off the back of a $3 million check at the DP World Tour Championship to end 2025, Fitzpatrick was probably hopeful of performing well when he rocked up at The American Express to kick off 2026, only to be humbled somewhat with a T63rd finish and a payout of less than $20,000.

The 2022 US Open champion bounced back quickly though and racked up almost $300,000 courtesy of a ninth-place result at the WM Phoenix Open.

A couple of top-25s in consecutive $20 million Signature Events during February helped Fitzpatrick collect more than $500,000, and a T41st at the Arnold Palmer Invitational topped his earnings up by $78,000.

At this stage of the season, Fitzpatrick had scooped an impressive $899,488. However, he was about to multiply his earnings ten-fold via a truly dominant run.

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The 32-year-old finished second at The Players to add almost $3 million to his season's tally before winning the Valspar Championship days later which earned him nearly $1.64 million.

In between those two appearances, his New York Golf Club finished sixth in TGL to top up his individual earnings by $375,000.

A T18th at The Masters was enough to pick up a check for $315,000, with a $3.6 million check arriving at the RBC Heritage following Fitzpatrick's playoff success over Scottie Scheffler.

The very next week, Fitzpatrick combined perfectly with his brother Alex to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and secure all of the perks that come with the team title.

Before May had even arrived, Fitzpatrick had accumulated almost $11 million in prize money. But he wasn't done there. Far from it.

After a hat-trick of fairly modest finishes led to payouts of just over $500,000 in total, the proud Sheffield United fan banked another $1 million and change for his runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a decent performance at the US Open, Fitzpatrick then scored around $1.4 million for consecutive top-five results at the Travelers Championship and Genesis Scottish Open.

Between The Open and the Tour Championship, Fitzpatrick went off the boil somewhat but - such are the extraordinary levels of cash swilling around men's pro golf these days - he was still able to claim pretty close to $1 million in four starts.

And due to his excellent displays over the course of the PGA Tour season to that point, Fitzpatrick finished the FedExCup standings second prior to East Lake and won $13 million in bonus cash.

A return to the DP World Tour generated close to $900,000 in payouts, most of which was as a result of his dominant success at the Open de France - a fourth win of 2026.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds the Open de France trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, Fitzpatrick has earned almost $29 million on course in 2026 so far - the highest figure of his career to date and around double his previous best (2021-22).

For context, this one season's earnings would see him sit 67th on the PGA Tour's all-time career money list above the likes of Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Mark Calcavecchia, Fred Couples and David Duval.

That $29 million isn't quite the figure Fitzpatrick will have actually seen, though, because there are a number of different factors which affect how much a pro golfer really earns through tournaments.

Fitzpatrick (right) and his caddie Daniel Parratt discuss a shot during the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of which is the share Fitzpatrick gives his caddie, Dan Parratt as a bonus. The looper may well have benefitted greatly from his employer's success as well, possibly to the tune of more than $2 million.

Either way, below is a full breakdown of Fitzpatrick's top-level earnings this season as well as his results at each event.

MATT FITZPATRICK EARNINGS 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Result Event Prize Money T63rd The American Express $19,688 9th WM Phoenix Open $280,800 T14th AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $342,750 T24th The Genesis Invitational $178,250 T41st Arnold Palmer Invitational $78,000 2nd The Players Championship $2,725,000 6th TGL $375,000 Won Valspar Championship $1,638,000 T18th The Masters $315,000 Won RBC Heritage $3,600,000 Won Zurich Classic of New Orleans $1,372,750 T52nd Truist Championship $45,187 T14th PGA Championship $364,762 T36th the Memorial Tournament $99,000 2nd RBC Canadian Open $1,068,200 22nd US Open $230,220 4th Travelers Championship $960,000 T3rd Genesis Scottish Open $431,887 MC The Open Championship $10,750 T12th FedEx St Jude Championship $368,571 T28th BMW Championship $153,000 2nd FedEx Cup Bonus Money $13,000,000 T21st Tour Championship $408,750 T6th BMW PGA Championship $252,900 Won FedEx Open de France $637,500 Row 25 - Cell 0 TOTAL $28,955,965