The Extraordinary Amount Of Prize Money Matt Fitzpatrick Has Won In 2026
The 2022 US Open champion has collected an extraordinary amount of money this year - enough to place him 67th on the PGA Tour's all-time career money list
This season has arguably been the best of Matt Fitzpatrick's entire pro career. Of course he's won the US Open before and has claimed multiple victories in past campaigns, but never before has he claimed three or more titles in the same year.
To date, Fitzpatrick has four trophies from 2026 in his cabinet as well as a heap of other top-10s which helped him reach a career best No.3 in the world.
All of those high finishes have also led to a startling amount of money heading the Englishman's way - a figure he's never managed before.
Fresh off the back of a $3 million check at the DP World Tour Championship to end 2025, Fitzpatrick was probably hopeful of performing well when he rocked up at The American Express to kick off 2026, only to be humbled somewhat with a T63rd finish and a payout of less than $20,000.
The 2022 US Open champion bounced back quickly though and racked up almost $300,000 courtesy of a ninth-place result at the WM Phoenix Open.
A couple of top-25s in consecutive $20 million Signature Events during February helped Fitzpatrick collect more than $500,000, and a T41st at the Arnold Palmer Invitational topped his earnings up by $78,000.
At this stage of the season, Fitzpatrick had scooped an impressive $899,488. However, he was about to multiply his earnings ten-fold via a truly dominant run.
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The 32-year-old finished second at The Players to add almost $3 million to his season's tally before winning the Valspar Championship days later which earned him nearly $1.64 million.
In between those two appearances, his New York Golf Club finished sixth in TGL to top up his individual earnings by $375,000.
A T18th at The Masters was enough to pick up a check for $315,000, with a $3.6 million check arriving at the RBC Heritage following Fitzpatrick's playoff success over Scottie Scheffler.
The very next week, Fitzpatrick combined perfectly with his brother Alex to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and secure all of the perks that come with the team title.
Before May had even arrived, Fitzpatrick had accumulated almost $11 million in prize money. But he wasn't done there. Far from it.
After a hat-trick of fairly modest finishes led to payouts of just over $500,000 in total, the proud Sheffield United fan banked another $1 million and change for his runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
Following a decent performance at the US Open, Fitzpatrick then scored around $1.4 million for consecutive top-five results at the Travelers Championship and Genesis Scottish Open.
Between The Open and the Tour Championship, Fitzpatrick went off the boil somewhat but - such are the extraordinary levels of cash swilling around men's pro golf these days - he was still able to claim pretty close to $1 million in four starts.
And due to his excellent displays over the course of the PGA Tour season to that point, Fitzpatrick finished the FedExCup standings second prior to East Lake and won $13 million in bonus cash.
A return to the DP World Tour generated close to $900,000 in payouts, most of which was as a result of his dominant success at the Open de France - a fourth win of 2026.
Ultimately, Fitzpatrick has earned almost $29 million on course in 2026 so far - the highest figure of his career to date and around double his previous best (2021-22).
For context, this one season's earnings would see him sit 67th on the PGA Tour's all-time career money list above the likes of Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Mark Calcavecchia, Fred Couples and David Duval.
That $29 million isn't quite the figure Fitzpatrick will have actually seen, though, because there are a number of different factors which affect how much a pro golfer really earns through tournaments.
One of which is the share Fitzpatrick gives his caddie, Dan Parratt as a bonus. The looper may well have benefitted greatly from his employer's success as well, possibly to the tune of more than $2 million.
Either way, below is a full breakdown of Fitzpatrick's top-level earnings this season as well as his results at each event.
MATT FITZPATRICK EARNINGS 2026
|
Result
|
Event
|
Prize Money
|
T63rd
|
The American Express
|
$19,688
|
9th
|
WM Phoenix Open
|
$280,800
|
T14th
|
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|
$342,750
|
T24th
|
The Genesis Invitational
|
$178,250
|
T41st
|
Arnold Palmer Invitational
|
$78,000
|
2nd
|
The Players Championship
|
$2,725,000
|
6th
|
TGL
|
$375,000
|
Won
|
Valspar Championship
|
$1,638,000
|
T18th
|
The Masters
|
$315,000
|
Won
|
RBC Heritage
|
$3,600,000
|
Won
|
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|
$1,372,750
|
T52nd
|
Truist Championship
|
$45,187
|
T14th
|
PGA Championship
|
$364,762
|
T36th
|
the Memorial Tournament
|
$99,000
|
2nd
|
RBC Canadian Open
|
$1,068,200
|
22nd
|
US Open
|
$230,220
|
4th
|
Travelers Championship
|
$960,000
|
T3rd
|
Genesis Scottish Open
|
$431,887
|
MC
|
The Open Championship
|
$10,750
|
T12th
|
FedEx St Jude Championship
|
$368,571
|
T28th
|
BMW Championship
|
$153,000
|
2nd
|
FedEx Cup Bonus Money
|
$13,000,000
|
T21st
|
Tour Championship
|
$408,750
|
T6th
|
BMW PGA Championship
|
$252,900
|
Won
|
FedEx Open de France
|
$637,500
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|
TOTAL
|
$28,955,965
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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