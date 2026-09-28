The 20+ LIV Golfers Teeing It Up At The 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
A number of LIV Golfers will descend on Scotland's East Coast, with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship possessing a star-studded field
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the feel-good events on the DP World Tour calendar, with the tournament consisting of Scotland's best courses.
Taking place at St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns on Thursday-Saturday, the former plays host for the final day, with the field not just consisting of the world's best golfers, but also a number of celebrities and sports stars.
Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose are among the main headliners, while many LIV Golfers are also present in the field for the tournament.
In the past, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has brought a number of players from the circuit to the East coast of Scotland, with some earning their spot on merit and others being handed invites from tournament sponsors.
Last year, 16 individuals from the LIV Golf League were present in the weather-reduced event, while this year that number has increased to 25, with full-time members and reserve players featuring.
Tyrrell Hatton, who is a three-time winner of the tournament, holding an incredible record, is one of the big names from LIV teeing it up, while Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson are the two Major champions from the circuit featuring this week, with both returning to the event after debuting in 2025.
Smith won The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022, with the Australian finishing 71st last year. Watson, meanwhile, was 40th in the event, where he played alongside his wife, Angie, in the team portion of the competition.
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The main headline, though, comes in the form of Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, who are set to tee it up in a DP World Tour event for the first time since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January 2023.
Back in June, the Englishmen both paid their DP World Tour fines, meaning they were eligible to tee it up on the circuit having resigned their memberships in June 2022.
In terms of best results, Westwood won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship back in 2003, while Poulter finished third the year after, one stroke back of Stephen Gallacher and Graeme McDowell, with the former winning in a playoff.
Lucas Herbert, who is enjoying a fine season, will be alongside his Ripper GC teammates in Smith, Marc Leishman and Elvis Smylie.
David Puig, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry and Victor Perez have played in various DP World Tour events in 2026, while Michael La Sasso, who earned his first LIV Golf win in the circuit's final event of 2026, recently made it through to the next stage of DP World Tour Q-School.
Dean Burmester and Branden Grace are regulars at this event, with the former lifting the trophy in 2012. They will be joined by a number of young stars from the LIV Golf League, including Caleb Surratt and Jose Luis Ballester.
Along with the full-time players, four LIV Golf reserve players are listed in the field, including Ollie Schniederjans and Wade Ormsby.
- Cameron Smith
- Bubba Watson
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lee Westwood
- Ian Poulter
- Lucas Herbert
- Thomas Detry
- Carlos Ortiz
- Dean Burmester
- David Puig
- Marc Leishman
- Branden Grace
- Charles Howell III
- Adrian Meronk
- Michael La Sasso
- Victor Perez
- Elvis Smylie
- Richard Bland
- Peter Uihlein
- Caleb Surratt
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Ollie Schniederjans*
- Wade Ormsby*
- Ben Schmidt*
- Luis Carrera*
*Reserve
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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