David Puig Spotted Wearing Non-LIV Golf Clothing At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Following on from LIV Golf's final event of 2026, many have wondered what the players from the circuit will do as uncertainty continues to grow.

Earlier this year, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia pulled its funding from the golf League and, although the circuit's CEO Scott O'Neil has found new investors, reports have claimed some players are on their way out from LIV Golf.

Tyrrell Hatton is one of many LIV Golfers still wearing their team's apparel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually, LIV players can be identified via their team's apparel, with individuals contractually obliged to wear their side's clothing, even in non-LIV events.

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This week, over 20 golfers from the circuit are playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and, during a practice round on Tuesday, one of those was seen without LIV branding.

The player in question was David Puig, who was wearing a Titleist beanie/bobble hat and an unbranded jumper as he played St Andrews' Old Course.

Joining the LIV Golf League in 2022, turning professional in the process, the Spaniard had been a member of Torque GC before joining Fireballs GC, who are captained by fellow countryman Sergio Garcia.

Puig was wearing Fireballs GC clothing in his last start at Wentworth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since making the move, Puig has been seen wearing his team colors, with his last start coming at the BMW PGA Championship two weeks ago.

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In Scotland, though, a change of apparel caught the eye, raising questions that he, perhaps, has severed ties with the circuit.

As of writing, this hasn't been confirmed, but there have been reports that numerous players are weighing up their options as to whether to stay on with LIV Golf 2.0, or find other avenues to explore.

Puig is a DP World Tour member, having joined the circuit for the 2026 season and, with the circuit set to resume imposing heavy-handed fines and tournament suspensions for those who feature in conflicting events, it's put a squeeze on those who are hoping to play both circuits.

Earlier this month, Peter Uihlein was another LIV player spotted without his team's logos, as the Range Goats GC player was wearing a Titleist cap during an Asian Tour event.

Chacarra has enjoyed many successes since leaving the LIV Golf League two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

One example of a player forging success after leaving LIV Golf involves Puig's fellow countryman, Eugenio Chacarra, who left in dramatic circumstances back in 2024.

Claiming: "Once I won (on LIV Golf) and I saw my life didn't really change besides money," Chacarra has gone on to forge an excellent career on the DP World Tour, which has left his lifelong ambition of making the PGA Tour within touching distance.

Narrowly missing out on one of the 10 PGA Tour cards in 2025, the 26-year-old has earned two wins this year and, as of writing, is in third spot in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Like Patrick Reed, who left LIV Golf in January of this year, Chacarra is in a great position to wrap up his card for the 2027 PGA Tour season, which is an eye-catching prospect for those on the LIV Golf League who are wanting out.

Puig's Fireballs GC teammates, Jose Luis Ballester and Luis Masaveu, have already earned their spots in the second round of DP World Tour Q-School, while American Michael La Sasso also made it through a fortnight ago.

All three men are under the age of 23, meaning they are at the start of their careers and, having watched the success of Puig on the DP World Tour, perhaps have aspirations to follow.