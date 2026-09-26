Cameron Young Makes Subtle Equipment Change To One Of The Most Popular Clubs On Tour
The multiple-time PGA Tour winner was spotted with another new fairway wood in the bag at the Presidents Cup, specifically a TaylorMade model
Cameron Young was the joint best scorer in the USA side at the Ryder Cup in 2025, with that excellent momentum continuing over to 2026.
During this season, he has won The Players Championship and Cadillac Championship, earning a spot on the American's Presidents Cup team in the process.
Staged at Medinah Country Club, Young is hoping to play a pivotal part again in USA retaining the trophy, with the American making an interesting change the week of the team competition.
Throughout 2026, Young has had a full Titleist set-up in play but, after using a mix of the GT1 fairway wood, as well as Titleist mini drivers, he then appeared at the Presidents Cup with a TaylorMade fairway wood.
The model in question is the TaylorMade Qi4D, with the 3-wood possessing a Mitsubishi Tensei White 1K Pro shaft, which is different to the Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft he had in his GT1.
Little is known about the reason for the change but, given that TaylorMade fairway woods dominate on the PGA Tour, it's clear to see why the 29-year-old has put one in the bag.
In 2025, the TaylorMade Qi10 amassed an impressive 50% win rate, with the brand involved in six straight Major wins on the men's circuits.
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Moving back to the Presidents Cup, Young has endured a rather poor first two days, losing both the Thursday four-balls and Friday foursomes.
Paired alongside Xander Schauffele on Thursday, the American duo went down to a 3&1 defeat to Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune.
Just a day later, Young was paired with Justin Thomas and, once again, the duo endured a 3&2 defeat to Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
In fact, the American team were whitewashed 5-0 to make the scores 7-3 in the International's favor going into the weekend.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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