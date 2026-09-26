Cameron Young Makes Subtle Equipment Change To One Of The Most Popular Clubs On Tour

Cameron Young was the joint best scorer in the USA side at the Ryder Cup in 2025, with that excellent momentum continuing over to 2026.

During this season, he has won The Players Championship and Cadillac Championship, earning a spot on the American's Presidents Cup team in the process.

Staged at Medinah Country Club, Young is hoping to play a pivotal part again in USA retaining the trophy, with the American making an interesting change the week of the team competition.

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Young during day two of the Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout 2026, Young has had a full Titleist set-up in play but, after using a mix of the GT1 fairway wood, as well as Titleist mini drivers, he then appeared at the Presidents Cup with a TaylorMade fairway wood.

The model in question is the TaylorMade Qi4D, with the 3-wood possessing a Mitsubishi Tensei White 1K Pro shaft, which is different to the Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft he had in his GT1.

Little is known about the reason for the change but, given that TaylorMade fairway woods dominate on the PGA Tour, it's clear to see why the 29-year-old has put one in the bag.

In 2025, the TaylorMade Qi10 amassed an impressive 50% win rate, with the brand involved in six straight Major wins on the men's circuits.

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Young had been using a Titleist fairway wood and mini driver throughout the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving back to the Presidents Cup, Young has endured a rather poor first two days, losing both the Thursday four-balls and Friday foursomes.

Paired alongside Xander Schauffele on Thursday, the American duo went down to a 3&1 defeat to Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune.

Just a day later, Young was paired with Justin Thomas and, once again, the duo endured a 3&2 defeat to Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

In fact, the American team were whitewashed 5-0 to make the scores 7-3 in the International's favor going into the weekend.