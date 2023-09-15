How To Get The USA Ryder Cup Cricket Sweater
We take a look at how you can get the Cricket Sweater that is being worn by a number of US players at the Ryder Cup
The Ryder Cup has seen players donning their team outfits, with lots of items catching the eyes of viewers at home and on the ground at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. One of the items is the Ralph Lauren US Ryder Cup Uniform Cricket Sweater, which we believe looks superb! Although unclear as to when players will wear these, they have had a lot of people talking.
So, how can you get your hands on this item? Well, the Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup collection is available for fans to purchase on Ralph Lauren's site, as well as the Ryder Cup shop and select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores, including Bloomingdales.
Detail-wise, it has rib-knit cuffs and rib-knit hem, with the US Ryder Cup team logo embroidered at the centre. It also has a striped V-neck, which is red and blue, keeping in touch with the US colors that are seen throughout the Ryder Cup selection, with the material 100% cotton.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Cricket Sweater | Available at Ralph Lauren
The cricket sweater has a cable-knit pattern, V-neck, and striped trim which has been updated with the official US Ryder Cup Team logo.
At the last Ryder Cup, in 2021, the big apparel talking-point came in the form of the hoodie, which was a very popular choice for those playing in the tournament. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were just some of the players pictured wearing them. This year, the hoodie also returns to the collection, with the Cricket Sweater one of the main standouts when it comes to Ryder Cup apparel in 2023.
