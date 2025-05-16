Why Does PGA Championship Contender Jhonattan Vegas Wear The MLB Logo On His Shirt?
The Venezuelan is the latest in a long line of PGA Tour pros to don the US league's logo on a piece of clothing - but why? And how did it come about?
Eagle-eyed fans watching the 2025 PGA Championship will have noticed that a handful of the contenders - and in particular the round-one leader - have an unusual icon on their clothes. Namely, the MLB logo.
Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Young and Eric Cole are all donning the US baseball league's emblem somewhere on their person at Quail Hollow, be it either on collar chest or sleeve. But why another sport as a whole and how did this first come about?
Well, according to a story first published by Golf.com, sports agent Dave Parker approached the MLB about the idea and negotiated a deal involving his client Shawn Stefani back in 2013.
Stefani's agreement involved money, of course, plus free tickets for the Texan's Houston Astros as an aside. In return, the former PGA Tour pro had to entertain MLB sponsors or even players on occasion.
In the years since, players such as Peter Malnati, Adam Long, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie and Billy Andrade have signed deals to place the MLB logo on an item of clothing.
Speaking to Golf.com, Malnati explained the key factor which convinced him to sign an agreement - free tickets.
He said: "They put a logo on your bag and shirt. They pay you a little bit for the exposure. You do an event or two for them. Take some clients out to play golf. But most importantly, you’ve got a ticket connection. I was really intrigued by that."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While we don't know the exact terms of Vegas' deal, Young shared in an interview with No Laying Up early in 2023 how his agreement came about - not through an agent - but via a close family friend who offered the 28-year-old the chance to land one of his first big sponsors.
The Scarborough-born pro grew up as the son of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club's head pro and was able to meet plenty of influential people at the beautiful layout just outside of New York City. One of them was MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred.
Young explained: “So it started - the commissioner of baseball, Rob Manfred, is a member at Sleepy Hollow. My parents have known them for 20 years; they’re great people.
"When I first turned pro they took us to dinner, and afterward Rob leaned in and said, ‘Would you wear the MLB patch?’ And at the time I had just gotten [PGA Tour Canada] status or it was just before I got Canada status, so I was nothing — no status anywhere, essentially.
"And so I said ‘absolutely, I’d love to,’ and they’ve been there ever since and they’ve been an awesome partner.”
The list of players sponsored by MLB may continue to grow moving forward and could even lead to other sports leagues getting involved, such as the NFL, NBA or NHL.
Soccer fan, Billy Horschel has used a bespoke West Ham United tour bag in the past, while other pros have been known to give a nod to their respective teams in one way or another. One day it's the MLB, the next it could be the NFL or English Premier League...
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Fans Attending The PGA Championship Treated To Unlimited Free Food And Drink... Here's Why
The Quail Hollow Major is offering free food and drink to holders of its Championship+ tickets, and it could even be a money spinner for the PGA of America
-
'Play It As It Lies, Suck It Up And Show Us What You Are Made Of' – What's Your Opinion On The Mud Ball Debate At The PGA Championship?
Mud balls are the talk of the PGA Championship, with some of the world's best players venting their frustration... but what do you think? Have your say...
-
Fans Attending The PGA Championship Will Be Treated To Unlimited Free Food And Drink... Here's Why
The Quail Hollow Major is offering free food and drink to holders of its Championship+ tickets, and it could even be a money spinner for the PGA of America
-
Watch The PGA Championship Round Two: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play
How to watch The PGA Championship on Friday May 16, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts for Round Two at Quail Hollow.
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PGA Championship
There are 16 LIV Golfers taking part in the Quail Hollow Major - here is how they fared in the opening round
-
It Pains Me To Say It But It Still Feels Like The PGA Championship Is Lacking An Identity
The PGA Championship felt like it was lacking juice on Thursday - what can be done to improve the second men's Major of the year?
-
Do You Get Paid For Missing The Cut At The PGA Championship?
The PGA Championship will offer some eye-catching prize money for those who make the cut, but what about those who don’t make it beyond 36 holes at the Major?
-
Rory McIlroy Becomes Latest Player To Skip Media After Poor Start To PGA Championship
After a three-over-par opening round of 74 at Quail Hollow, the five-time Major winner didn't speak to media, as McIlroy currently sits well back of the leaders
-
Keegan Bradley Reveals When He Will 'Reevaluate' Chances Of Being Ryder Cup Player-Captain
The Team USA Ryder Cup captain has revealed when he is likely to make a call on his own chances of playing at Bethpage later this year
-
'It Sucks That You're Kind Of 50/50 Once You Hit The Fairway' - Xander Schauffele And Scottie Scheffler Discuss Controversial PGA Championship Mud Balls
The two found the water on the 16th at Quail Hollow, with mud balls the culprit, and both questioned the decision not to introduce preferred lies in the PGA Championship opening round