Gemma Dryburgh What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Scottish professional golfer Gemma Dryburgh.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gemma Dryburgh What's In The Bag?
Scottish professional golfer Gemma Dryburgh won several Rose Ladies Series events in 2020 and 2021, before taking a huge step up in 2022 winning her first LPGA Tour event at the TOTO Japan Classic. As such she has continued to improve her world ranking and made it onto the 2023 Solheim Cup team. Let's take a look inside her bag.
Gemma Dryburgh What's In The Bag?
Gemma Dryburgh WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond with Fujikura Ventus 5R shaft
Fairways: Callaway Rogue ST, 15 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei 65 flex R shaft, Callaway Paradym, 21 degrees with KBS Tour Driven 60 Cat 2 shaft.
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (4-5), with KBS 65R Tour Hybrid shaft
Irons: Callaway Apex (6-PW), with KBS TGI 80 shaft
Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws, 48, 54, 58 degrees with KBS Tour 90 shaft
Putter: Evnroll ER3
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Driver
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
We are unsure whether Dryburgh has an official equipment contract with anyone at the moment but she does put many Callaway clubs in the bag so it wouldn't be surprising if she had one with them. As such starting with the driver she uses a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond model. We are unsure of specific loft but we do know it has a Fujikura Ventus 5R shaft.
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review
Fairways
Callaway Rogue ST, Callaway Paradym
Moving on to fairway woods Dryburgh uses two different models at the moment. Her three-wood is a Callaway Rogue ST design with around 15 degrees of loft whilst she also carries a seven-wood that is a Callaway Paradym model. The implementation of a seven-wood is an interesting development out on Tour as we see more and more players put higher lofted woods in the bag as opposed to hybrids or long irons. That being said Dryburgh does also put a couple of hybrids into play as you can see below.
- Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max Fairway Review
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Fairway Review
Hybrid
Callaway Apex Pro
Replacing her four and five-irons Dryburgh instead opts for two Callaway Apex Pro hybrids instead. Both of them are fitted with KBS 65R Tour Hybrid shafts. A club we tested back in 2022, the Pro is a fantastic example of what a compact, iron-like hybrid can offer a golfer. Workable, great ball flight and an ideal option for a player looking to fill a slot in the bag instead of a classic long iron.
- Read our full Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid Review
Irons
Callaway Apex
Then from six-iron down to pitching wedge Dryburgh opts for Callaway Apex irons. In our testing we thought the iron was a great all-rounder that will suit a range of players with varying requirements. The new design looks great and has a couple of alternations from the previous generation Apex iron.
- Read our full Callaway Apex Irons Review
Wedges
Callaway MD5 Jaws
Dryburgh then has three Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedges in the bag with 48, 54, 58 degrees of loft and they are fitted with KBS Tour 90 shafts. In our testing we thought this model had no obvious weakness but it really excels at creating spin on longer pitch shots and full shots. It’s at the level where you might want to think about landing the ball a yard or two further than normal on full shots to allow for the ball to zip back, especially in softer conditions.
- Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review
Putter
Evnroll ER3
Her final club in the bag is an Evnroll ER3 putter which has a blade-like shape but has two wings that stick out which act as weights towards the heel and toe. We believe she has had this putter in the bag for a while now.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Finally Dryburgh uses the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball which is a very popular model out on Tour. The latest iteration of the ball delivers in all areas of the game. We noticed a jump in ball speed off the tee which, combined with a strong flight, offered superb distance. That this didn’t come at the cost of short game control was a big win.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
The 5 Players Aiming To Catch Robert MacIntyre To Take Final Ryder Cup Spot
There's one place up for grabs on the European points list, with five players chasing down the Scot, who currently holds it
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Was Kind Of In Jest' - Johnson On Couples' Infamous Cam Young Comment
Zach Johnson had to row back on Fred Couples' infamous Ryder Cup comment that "Cam Young will be in Italy" after he failed to make the team
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Martens
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
16 Things You Didn't Know About Natalie Gulbis
We get to know the American professional golfer better with these 16 facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Cheyenne Knight What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Cheyenne Knight.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Angel Yin What's In The Bag?
Let's take a look at what LPGA pro Angel Yin has in her bag.
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Madelene Sagstrom What's In The Bag?
We see what Swedish professional Madelene Sagstrom currently has in her bag
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Megan Khang What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American Solheim Cup star Megan Khang
By David Usher Published
-
Who Is Caroline Hedwall’s Caddie?
We take a look at the partnership between the Swedish player and Amanda Strang
By Mike Hall Published
-
Emily Kristine Pedersen What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Danish golfer and European Solheim Cup star Emily Kristine Pedersen
By David Usher Published