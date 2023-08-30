Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gemma Dryburgh What's In The Bag?

Scottish professional golfer Gemma Dryburgh won several Rose Ladies Series events in 2020 and 2021, before taking a huge step up in 2022 winning her first LPGA Tour event at the TOTO Japan Classic. As such she has continued to improve her world ranking and made it onto the 2023 Solheim Cup team. Let's take a look inside her bag.

Gemma Dryburgh WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond with Fujikura Ventus 5R shaft

Fairways: Callaway Rogue ST, 15 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei 65 flex R shaft, Callaway Paradym, 21 degrees with KBS Tour Driven 60 Cat 2 shaft.

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (4-5), with KBS 65R Tour Hybrid shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex (6-PW), with KBS TGI 80 shaft

Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws, 48, 54, 58 degrees with KBS Tour 90 shaft

Putter: Evnroll ER3

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are unsure whether Dryburgh has an official equipment contract with anyone at the moment but she does put many Callaway clubs in the bag so it wouldn't be surprising if she had one with them. As such starting with the driver she uses a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond model. We are unsure of specific loft but we do know it has a Fujikura Ventus 5R shaft.

Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review

Fairways

Callaway Rogue ST, Callaway Paradym

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to fairway woods Dryburgh uses two different models at the moment. Her three-wood is a Callaway Rogue ST design with around 15 degrees of loft whilst she also carries a seven-wood that is a Callaway Paradym model. The implementation of a seven-wood is an interesting development out on Tour as we see more and more players put higher lofted woods in the bag as opposed to hybrids or long irons. That being said Dryburgh does also put a couple of hybrids into play as you can see below.

Hybrid

Callaway Apex Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Replacing her four and five-irons Dryburgh instead opts for two Callaway Apex Pro hybrids instead. Both of them are fitted with KBS 65R Tour Hybrid shafts. A club we tested back in 2022, the Pro is a fantastic example of what a compact, iron-like hybrid can offer a golfer. Workable, great ball flight and an ideal option for a player looking to fill a slot in the bag instead of a classic long iron.

Read our full Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid Review

Irons

Callaway Apex

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then from six-iron down to pitching wedge Dryburgh opts for Callaway Apex irons. In our testing we thought the iron was a great all-rounder that will suit a range of players with varying requirements. The new design looks great and has a couple of alternations from the previous generation Apex iron.

Read our full Callaway Apex Irons Review

Wedges

Callaway MD5 Jaws

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dryburgh then has three Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedges in the bag with 48, 54, 58 degrees of loft and they are fitted with KBS Tour 90 shafts. In our testing we thought this model had no obvious weakness but it really excels at creating spin on longer pitch shots and full shots. It’s at the level where you might want to think about landing the ball a yard or two further than normal on full shots to allow for the ball to zip back, especially in softer conditions.

Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Putter

Evnroll ER3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her final club in the bag is an Evnroll ER3 putter which has a blade-like shape but has two wings that stick out which act as weights towards the heel and toe. We believe she has had this putter in the bag for a while now.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Future)

Finally Dryburgh uses the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball which is a very popular model out on Tour. The latest iteration of the ball delivers in all areas of the game. We noticed a jump in ball speed off the tee which, combined with a strong flight, offered superb distance. That this didn’t come at the cost of short game control was a big win.