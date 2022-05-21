Davis Riley What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Davis Riley.
A graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour, Davis Riley has nearly got into the winner's circle a couple of times already. But what clubs does he put into play each week on the PGA Tour? Let's take a look.
Driver
Titleist TSi3
Riley currently uses a Titleist TSi3 driver which has nine degrees of loft and it is fitted with a Fujikura Atoms Tour S 8TX shaft. A model which made our 2022 Editor's Choice list, the TSi3 features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.
- Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review
Fairway
Titleist TSi2
He also uses a TSi2 fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft. Simplicity is key with the TSi2. A classic, clean black look at address is accompanied by a nice size head that inspires plenty of confidence off a tee or off a fairway lie.
It launches nice and high and is super forgiving across the face, thanks to the deeper and lower CG. This makes it a thoroughly playable fairway wood for golfers up and down the handicap range.
- Read our full Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood review
Irons
Titleist T200, Titleist T100, Titleist 620CB
He then has three different Titleist irons in the bag. He uses a Titleist T200 three-iron, Titleist T100 four-iron (which is actually the older model of the T100) and finally from five-iron down to nine-iron he has Titleist 620CB's.
- Read our full 2021 Titleist T200 Iron review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM9
Riley uses the Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges with 46, 50, 56, 60 degrees of loft. The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom T7.2 Prototype
Finally Riley uses a Scotty Cameron T7.2 Prototype putter. It has a mallet design along with plumbers neck as you an see above.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Riley uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some.
The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review
Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Fujikura Atoms Tour S 8TX shaft
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X shaft
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620CB (5-9) all with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Golf S400 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T7.2 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
