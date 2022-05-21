Davis Riley What's In The Bag?

A graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour, Davis Riley has nearly got into the winner's circle a couple of times already. But what clubs does he put into play each week on the PGA Tour? Let's take a look. 

Davis Riley What's In The Bag?

Driver

Titleist TSi3

davis riley driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riley currently uses a Titleist TSi3 driver which has nine degrees of loft and it is fitted with a Fujikura Atoms Tour S 8TX shaft. A model which made our 2022 Editor's Choice list, the TSi3 features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.

Fairway

Titleist TSi2

davis riley fairway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also uses a TSi2 fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft. Simplicity is key with the TSi2. A classic, clean black look at address is accompanied by a nice size head that inspires plenty of confidence off a tee or off a fairway lie. 

It launches nice and high and is super forgiving across the face, thanks to the deeper and lower CG. This makes it a thoroughly playable fairway wood for golfers up and down the handicap range.

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist T100, Titleist 620CB

davis riley irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then has three different Titleist irons in the bag. He uses a Titleist T200 three-iron, Titleist T100 four-iron (which is actually the older model of the T100) and finally from five-iron down to nine-iron he has Titleist 620CB's.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

titleist vokey sm9 wedge review

(Image credit: Future)

Riley uses the Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges with 46, 50, 56, 60 degrees of loft. The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green.

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom T7.2 Prototype

davis riley putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally Riley uses a Scotty Cameron T7.2 Prototype putter. It has a mallet design along with plumbers neck as you an see above. 

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

titleist pro v1 ball and packaging

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Riley uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some. 

The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control. 

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Fujikura Atoms Tour S 8TX shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620CB (5-9) all with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Golf S400 shafts 

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T7.2 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

