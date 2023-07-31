Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Celine Boutier What's In The Bag?

Celine Boutier is a big name in the world of women's professional golf at the moment thanks to a victory at the 2023 Evian Championship in which she dominated the event to win by six shots. She has also been a focal point of Solheim Cup teams as well, peaking at the 2019 event in which she won four points from four matches. Moving on, let's take a look inside her golf bag.

Celine Boutier WITB: Full Specs

Driver: PXG 0311 GEN5 (9 degrees, Graphite Design IZ-5 S shaft)

Fairway woods: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees, Diamana PD 60 stiff shaft)

Hybrids: PXG 0311 GEN5 (19, 25 degrees) PXG 0311 GEN6 (22 degrees, KBS Hybrid Prototype shafts)

Irons: PXG 0311 T GEN4 (6-PW, KBS PGI 80 Tapered shafts)

Wedges: PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy II (50, 54 and 58 degrees, Modus 105 W shaft)

Putter: Bettinardi Custom DASS Studio Stock 3

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver

PXG 0311 Gen5 Driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boutier is a PXG staff player and currently has a near-full set of clubs from the brand. On the PXG website Boutier is quoted saying; "PXG's equipment is second to none and I am thrilled to pursue my dreams to play golf at the highest level with the full support of the company."

Starting at the top of the bag she uses a PXG 0311 GEN5 driver which has nine degrees of loft and it fitted with a Graphite Design IZ-5 S shaft.

Fairway wood

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boutier then has one of two clubs not made by PXG in the fairway slot in her bag. At the moment she uses a Ping G425 Max fairway wood which has 14.5 degrees of loft and we believe it has a Diamana PD 60 stiff shaft.

Earning a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022, the G425 Max includes an adjustable hosel with eight settings. This allows you to change both the loft and lie, meaning you can tweak the G425 to more precise specifications.

Read our full Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood Review

Hybrids

PXG 0311 Gen6, PXG 0311 Gen5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of another fairway wood she then uses several hybrids at the moment. Two of them are PXG 0311 GEN5's which have 19 and 25 degrees of loft, and then she also uses a PXG 0311 GEN6 model which has 22 degrees of loft. All of them are fitted with KBS Hybrid Prototype shafts. She had been using a GEN4 model for a long time, seemingly it was a model she clearly trusted for many years but in 2023 it came out for the newer design.

Irons

PXG 0311 T GEN4 Irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She then carries a full set of PXG 0311 T GEN4 irons which usually run from five-iron down to pitching wedge but at her Major victory in 2023, she decided to opt for a set from six-iron down to pitching wedge. We believe they are all fitted with KBS PGI 80 Tapered shafts.

Wedges

PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II Milled Wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boutier then carries three PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy II wedges which have 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft. Interestingly she has a 15-gram heavier shaft in her lob wedge compared to her other two wedges. In our testing the visuals of this wedge were striking and the extra grind option as well as the unique levels of adjustability make it a highly versatile wedge.

Read our full PXG Sugar Daddy II Wedge Review

Putter

Bettinardi Custom DASS Studio Stock 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her final club in the bag is a Bettinardi Custom DASS Studio Stock 3 putter which is a mallet design she appears to have used for a long time now.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Boutier uses the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball which offers a firmer feel when compared to the Pro V1. During testing, we enjoyed the level of control on offer here, which came in particularly handy when hitting into the greens. Comparing it to its predecessor, when struck with our mid-irons, the ball showed a big jump in ball speed and a modest reduction in spin. With the driver, the Pro V1x delivered some small gains in speed and distance but the higher ball flight and launch was the standout in the new Pro V1x.