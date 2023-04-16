Teenager Shoots Incredible Round Of 59 In Sunshine Tour Event
Casey Jarvis fired a 59 that included two eagles and nine birdies as he set the joint Sunshine Tour scoring record
Casey Jarvis may be a name unfamiliar to some but on Saturday, at the Stella Artois Players Championship, an event on the Sunshine Tour, the South African put himself into the history books as he carded a round of 59!
It was a stunning performance from the 19-year-old, who duly tapped-in at the last for the magical number, something which has only been seen a handful of times on the professional circuit.
Casey Jarvis has carded a round of 59 to equal the Sunshine Tour record 😳🔥#StellaArtoisPlayersChamps | #GreatnessBeginsHere | #SunshineTour | #59Watch pic.twitter.com/1L681CR4LyApril 15, 2023
Firing a 13-under round, Jarvis was stood on the 18th tee with a chance of shooting a 57 but, after a par at the last, he would settle for a 59 and a huge jump up the leaderboard that left him second as play concluded on Saturday afternoon.
So, how did the round go exactly? Well, after parring the first, he then birdied the next seven holes, before then parring the ninth to close out the front nine with 29.
After the seven-under front nine, Jarvis birdied the 10th before a par at the 11th meant he would need a five-under total over the last eight holes to hit the 59 and, with an eagle at the 12th, it was most definitely on.
A birdie then came at the 15th, with yet another eagle being added on the par 4 17th. Arguably, this was the highlight of the round, as the eagle was, in fact, a hole out at the 452-yard par 4. This meant that the par 5 18th was going to be a relatively stress-free one.
Faced with a chance of a 57, nerves were obviously there and, after missing a birdie chance, he tapped-in for an incredible round of 59 that tied the Sunshine Tour scoring record.
“I definitely didn’t wake up this morning thinking about a 59," explained Jarvis. "I haven’t been playing well leading up to this round but everything just went for me today. You get out there and the putts just start dropping.”
