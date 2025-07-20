I Walked With Rory McIlroy At The Open - Let Me Tell You 7 Unique Lessons You Won't Have Learned On TV

There is plenty you simply can't appreciate when you're watching The Open Championship on TV. From experiencing the uninhibited roar of the crowd to viewing the event from a unique perspective the cameras will never show you.

And even with the extraordinary level of coverage regarding Rory McIlroy - who is attempting his second crack at winning The Open on home soil - there remains plenty you might not be aware of while he's out on the course.

My latest visit to an Open Championship offered the chance to go inside the ropes at Royal Portrush and really focus on the Northern Irishman almost everyone here is desperate to see win.

However, it won't be easy. More realistically, it's quite unlikely with Scottie Scheffler six strokes ahead. Nevertheless, a special Saturday from McIlroy means the belief remains for both player and fans - regardless of the gap.

The World No.2 has enjoyed and endured one of the most tumultuous years of his career. From winning twice before The Masters to completing the career Grand Slam at long last.

The comedown from that euphoric moment led to battles with the media, a wobble in form via struggles with his driver and a poor showing at the following two Majors.

But recently, there has been more than a shred of optimism returning to McIlroy's narrative. Improved performances over the past three starts fuelled hopes that 'Wee Rory' could produce the mother of all homecomings.

Through the first two days at Royal Portrush, he set up the potential opportunity nicely.

So on Saturday, I headed out to one of the most special courses on the Open rota and put myself a matter of feet away to see how McIlroy might handle the situation. Here's what I learned.

MCILROY IS REVELLING IN THE OPPORTUNITY

McIlroy's struggles at The Open in 2019 are extremely well-documented. The pressure and expectation got to him, he admitted as much, but insisted he would handle the situation much better this time around.

Having followed McIlroy around at close quarters during round three - I can absolutely assure you he has stayed true to his word. The scores speak for themselves, of course, but it's not just the simple matter of numbers.

The five-time Major winner's body language this week has reflected a man who is unburdened by the burning desire to tick off a bucket-list achievement. Instead, he appears fuelled by the belief of his fans.

That famous McIlroy bouncing walk was in full effect on Saturday and he consistently engaged with those cheering his name as he picked up four birdies and an eagle to cancel out his sole bogey at the 11th.

Although his chances of catching Scheffler are slim with 18 holes to play, the 36-year-old will not die wondering on Sunday.

DRIVER ANGUISH HAS TO DISAPPEAR ON SUNDAY

McIlroy has been troubled by a misbehaving driver since the back end of April and has flitted between the TaylorMade Qi10 and TaylorMade Qi35 as he aims to find a set up that really works for him. While it seems like the worst of his frustrations have passed and he is trending in the right direction, those issues are certainly far from over.

But now seemingly settled with the TaylorMade Qi10, a woeful start to the week off the tee saw him find just two of 14 fairways on Thursday. There was hope things had begun to improve on Friday via seven successful strikes off the tee, but just five fairways in regulation in round three left him dead last in that category among those who made the cut.

What struck me when watching him up close was how many times he wore a state of anguish on his face after hitting a drive. It looked like he was dicing with danger every time the ball went zipping through the skies at lightning speed.

If there is some comfort to be shared for McIlroy fans, it's that Scheffler is struggling in a similar way, finding an average of just six fairways a round compared to McIlroy's 4.67. If the gap is to be bridged on Sunday via many more birdie chances, the Northern Irishman might well have to be close to perfect off the tee.

RORY-MANIA IS ALIVE AND WELL

Not fortunate enough to follow Tiger Woods in his pomp, but having watched Tiger-mania on TV growing up, I can only imagine that what Rory McIlroy experiences on a weekly basis - and particularly when he goes back to the UK and Ireland - is very close.

Everywhere he approaches is littered with cries of "Go on, Rory!" among the rapturous applause and cheers of appreciation. He acknowledges those who come to support him with smiles and low-fives, and in turn, they spur him on to produce on the course.

I would hazard a guess that almost half of the people at Royal Portrush on Saturday were following McIlroy's pairing at any one time throughout the round. If there weren't massive signs with white numbers on navy blue backgrounds by the start and end of every hole, you might struggle to work out exactly where on the course you are - such is the sheer number of people surrounding every tee box, fairway and green complex.

Most of the appreciative roars were possible to hear from the media tent behind the 18th green, with my editor, Neil Tappin explaining McIlroy's eagle putt on 12 was picked up by those typing away several hundred yards from the actual site.

Speaking of 12, around a minute or so after the live incident had occurred, the broadcast showed the putt to those watching in the fan village on the perimeter. It was like participating in an emotional instant replay of your own experience. The explosion of sound was mildly shocking to those walking over to 13.

If you allow yourself to just imagine for a moment what it would like to be him for a second, it's perhaps a little overwhelming. No one else here this week would be responsible for such an intense fandom, and watching it unfold from inside the ropes was truly magnificent to behold. Thankfully, I can snap back into reality and continue unnoticed everywhere I go.

DEFINING MOMENT ON UNIQUE GREENS

Royal Portrush is a wonderful course, of that there is no doubt. There are so many unique characteristics and brilliant holes here, it deserves to be a constant on the Open rota for years to come.

One of the best parts of the layout is the 13th and 17th greens backing on to each other. There is just enough separation for it to feel like two gardens owned by friendly neighbors, although the proximity allows those on the putting surfaces to be acutely aware of what is going on over their shoulder.

Late on Saturday, there was a fascinating moment where McIlroy and Jordan Smith were stood on the 17th over birdie putts, just as Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick were making their way down to the par-3 13th's green.

From my vantage point, I kept eyes on both players. Neither even offered the slightest glance at the other as they remained hyper focused on their own dreams.

While the eagle on 12 felt significant, if McIlroy had made a long-range birdie on his penultimate hole, that would undoubtedly have been felt to some degree by the unshakeable Scheffler. As it was, the pair both made par and Scheffler tightened the screw with a birdie on 16 and a lip-out par at the 17th.

Given McIlroy's position in the penultimate group, there will be no repeat on Sunday. And that is a shame because the theatre of those two greens offers the potential for one of the all-time Open moments.

UNSEEN EXCHANGES WITH SMITH

I was reliably informed that Jordan Smith was barely shown on the TV broadcast during Saturday's play. Perhaps fair given the Englishman struggled to generate much momentum and slid slightly down the leaderboard.

On the contrary, every blow of McIlroy's 66 was seen around the world at least once. But what hardly anyone outside of Royal Portrush saw was how chatty and friendly the Northern Irishman was with his playing partner.

Bryson DeChambeau mentioned how McIlroy didn't speak to him en route to winning his maiden Green Jacket, but there was no such isolation from the World No.2 in regard to a player who might well join him on the PGA Tour in 2026.

The pair regularly chatted walking down the fairways, and there was a really nice moment on the 18th green where McIlroy and Smith shook hands before the home favorite almost pulled Smith back in to offer some extra words.

Playing a round in front of tens of thousands is, with respect, not something Smith experiences all that often. McIlroy seemed to make sure that his playing partner was comfortable and ensured the two-time DP World Tour winner enjoyed what is likely to have been among his career highlights.

PINCH-ME MOMENTS

Inside or outside of the ropes, following Rory McIlroy at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush is something that will live with whoever has been lucky enough to experience it forever.

Due to my fortunate position of being marginally closer to the action, there were a number of moments that offered a wild sense of surrealism. The hot start, the eagle on 12, the struck pin on 15 and the closing moments inside the grandstands on the 18th.

All of them were truly special, but so were the run-of-the-mill moments like walking between tee boxes and trying to find a spot where I wouldn't be in the way. I will never forget how fortunate I am to do this, and to enjoy that walk around Royal Portrush will render me eternally grateful to those who allowed it to happen.

So I'd say to anyone who might want to follow suit, if you can't become a professional sport star, becoming a member of the media is not a bad alternative...

READY TO LEAD EUROPE AT BETHPAGE

Three wins near the start of the year offered mild concern that he had peaked too soon, but a resurgence (albeit without another victory) in recent weeks and months suggest fans might need to prepare for a couple more crowning glories before the year is out.

Although he might not win The Open, McIlroy is undoubtedly back to very near his best and trending beautifully for the Ryder Cup in a couple of months' time. The post-Masters slump appears to be truly behind him and he is now capable of going head-to-head with Scheffler once more while wearing those famous blue and golf colors.