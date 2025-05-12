Quail Hollow Closed To Fans For Monday’s PGA Championship Practice Day
The prospect of inclement weather means no spectators will be allowed at Quail Hollow for Monday's first practice sessions ahead of the PGA Championship
The first round of the PGA Championship may not be until Thursday, but the days leading up to the second Major of the year are still occasions in themselves, with fans typically able to attend as players embark on practice rounds.
There was disappointment for those with tickets to attend on Monday, though, as the promise of inclement weather at Quail Hollow led to an announcement that no spectators would be allowed on the property.
There was already a hint on Sunday evening that a move of that type could be made when a statement was released saying that the PGA of America, which organizes the tournament, was “closely monitoring” the weather forecast and promising an update on Monday morning. Sure enough, it arrived early, with a statement confirming that “no spectators will be allowed on property today.”
While that will leave fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the game’s biggest stars in action disappointed, there is still the hope that players will be able to work on their game ahead of the big event, with the statement also confirming that the course and practice facilities remain open for them. Staff, vendors, media, broadcasters and essential workers will also have access to the property.
The inclement weather had been expected, with the early PGA Championship forecast for the week suggesting that practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday in particular would be affected, with heavy rain predicted for Monday, followed by the threat of thunderstorms the following day. The good news is that conditions are expected to improve as the week progresses, with Wednesday’s final opportunity for players to practice likely only seeing showers in the afternoon.
Once the action gets underway, barring the occasional shower and the possibility of some afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday, the weather should be generally dry and settled.
The decision to close Quail Hollow on Monday bears similarities with The Masters, where patrons were initially allowed to attend Augusta National on the first practice day, before bad weather led to the property's early closure. However, like the Quail Hollow forecast, as the week progressed, the weather improved, with the tournament itself unaffected.
