8 Things You Didn't Know About Maja Stark

1. Stark grew up in Abbekås, Sweden, a place which we believe she still resides when she isn't competing on Tour. She was born on 10 December 1999.

2. She represented Europe in the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup which was won by the US 14½–9½.

3. Stark was a three-time winner in two years at Oklahoma State University; she was an All-American in her sophomore season and Big 12 Conference Player of the Year

4. In 2022 Stark won her sole LPGA Tour title, at the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIA Clinics. The DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour joined forces to stage the tournament which offered separate events for both the men and women, but equal prize money.

Stark would shoot a final-round 63, a 10-under-par round, to give her a five-stroke victory.

A life changing putt. Maja Stark shatters the course record with a 63 at the World Invitational Golf

5. Stark has won six times on the Ladies European Tour and all of them came within a two year span from September 2021 to February 2023.

6. The Swedish professional currently has partnerships with Ping, she uses a full bag of clubs from the brand, as well as Nike which sees her wear apparel and shoes from the brand.

7. As a member of the Swedish National Team, she helped her home country win gold at the 2018 European Ladies Team Championship. In fact she led Sweden to three consecutive European Team Championship titles from 2018-20.

8. Off the course, she is an avid soccer fan and can play multiple musical instruments.