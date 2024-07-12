Ingrid Lindblad Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About Swedish Golf Star

Ingrid Lindblad is another of Sweden's next-generation of golfing stars alongside the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Maja Stark and Linn Grant.

She turned professional after a glittering amateur career that saw her reach the World No.1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and now looks set to have a remarkable career.

Get to know Ingrid Lindblad better with these 18 facts:

Ingrid Lindblad facts:

1. Her full name is Karin Ingrid Andrea Lindblad.

2. She was born and raised in Halmstad, Sweden, a city in the south of the country around 85 miles north of Malmo.

3. She was part of Sweden's winning teams at the 2019 and 2020 European Girls' Team Championship.

4. She qualified for her first Major at the age of 19 - the 2019 Women's British Open. She has gone on to qualify for the Major every year since, barring 2020.

5. Lindblad attended Louisiana State University, where she went on to become the most decorated women’s golfer in LSU program history and won 15 college titles in total.

6. She beat Madelene Sagstrom's record to set the best single season scoring average in LSU women's golf history at 70.33.

7. She became the first player in LSU history to earn Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors in the same season.

8. She won two professional tournaments on the Nordic Golf Tour in 2020, where she beat Linn Grant in a playoff in her second victory at the Skafto Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. She played in four Augusta National Women's Amateurs, finishing runner-up in 2022 and third in both 2021 and 2024.

10. Lindblad was low amateur at the 2022 US Women's Open, where she finished T11th and broke the record for lowest round by an amateur as well as lowest 36-and-54-hole scores, while tieing the 72-hole record.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. She won the 2021 European Ladies Amateur Championship by three strokes at Royal Park Golf & Country Club in Turin, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. She was part of the winning Swedish side at the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship.

13. She became World No.1 amateur in June 2023 following Rose Zhang's decision to turn professional.

14. She won the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal as leading amateur player in the rankings before winning both the Annika and Inkster awards in 2024 as well as being named Women's Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year.

15. She turned pro in June 2024.

16. She earned status on the Epson Tour for 2024 via the LPGA Qualifying Series.

17. She opened the 2024 Evian Championship with a seven-under-par 64 to share the lead after round one.

18. She is sponsored by Ping.