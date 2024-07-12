Ingrid Lindblad Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About Swedish Golf Star
Ingrid Lindblad is a former amateur star who is now making her way in the pro ranks
Ingrid Lindblad is another of Sweden's next-generation of golfing stars alongside the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Maja Stark and Linn Grant.
She turned professional after a glittering amateur career that saw her reach the World No.1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and now looks set to have a remarkable career.
Get to know Ingrid Lindblad better with these 18 facts:
Ingrid Lindblad facts:
1. Her full name is Karin Ingrid Andrea Lindblad.
2. She was born and raised in Halmstad, Sweden, a city in the south of the country around 85 miles north of Malmo.
3. She was part of Sweden's winning teams at the 2019 and 2020 European Girls' Team Championship.
4. She qualified for her first Major at the age of 19 - the 2019 Women's British Open. She has gone on to qualify for the Major every year since, barring 2020.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. Lindblad attended Louisiana State University, where she went on to become the most decorated women’s golfer in LSU program history and won 15 college titles in total.
6. She beat Madelene Sagstrom's record to set the best single season scoring average in LSU women's golf history at 70.33.
7. She became the first player in LSU history to earn Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors in the same season.
8. She won two professional tournaments on the Nordic Golf Tour in 2020, where she beat Linn Grant in a playoff in her second victory at the Skafto Open.
9. She played in four Augusta National Women's Amateurs, finishing runner-up in 2022 and third in both 2021 and 2024.
10. Lindblad was low amateur at the 2022 US Women's Open, where she finished T11th and broke the record for lowest round by an amateur as well as lowest 36-and-54-hole scores, while tieing the 72-hole record.
11. She won the 2021 European Ladies Amateur Championship by three strokes at Royal Park Golf & Country Club in Turin, Italy.
12. She was part of the winning Swedish side at the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship.
13. She became World No.1 amateur in June 2023 following Rose Zhang's decision to turn professional.
14. She won the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal as leading amateur player in the rankings before winning both the Annika and Inkster awards in 2024 as well as being named Women's Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year.
15. She turned pro in June 2024.
16. She earned status on the Epson Tour for 2024 via the LPGA Qualifying Series.
17. She opened the 2024 Evian Championship with a seven-under-par 64 to share the lead after round one.
18. She is sponsored by Ping.
|Full name
|Karin Ingrid Andrea Lindblad
|Born
|Halmstad, Sweden; April 11, 2000
|College
|Louisiana State University
|Turned pro
|2024
|Pro wins
|2
|Best Major finish
|T11, 2022 US Women's Open (low amateur)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Damage To Historic Scottish Golf Club 'Not As Bad As First Feared' Ahead Of Open Week
Damage to historic golf club Prestwick St Nicholas is not as bad as feared as it gears up for an influx of visitors going to The Open at nearby Royal Troon
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ram FX-01 Putter Review
Dave Usher takes the Ram FX-01 milled face blade putter onto the course to see if its performance exceeds it's low price point
By David Usher Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Miyu Yamashita
Get to know multiple-time LPGA of Japan Tour winner, Miyu Yamashita, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Hartlage
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Hartlage, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Almost 20 Years After Her First Tour Win, Amy Yang Is 18 Holes Away From Achieving A Life-Long Dream - And Potentially Setting Down The Path To Retirement
The Korean leads the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by two strokes heading into Sunday, and if she holds on then it may be the sweetest of swan songs to her career...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Amy Yang
Get to know multiple time LPGA Tour winner, Amy Yang, a little bit better with these 15 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sarah Schmelzel Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer
Get to know American LPGA Tour golfer, Sarah Schmelzel, better with these 12 facts…
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which Golfers Have Won Olympic Medals?
A look at the golfers to have won medals at the Olympics - and how they achieved it
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Wichanee Meechai
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Wichanee Meechai, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Asterisk Talley: 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The Women's US Open Star
Get to know the highly-promising amateur golfer a little better with these facts about her life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published