Who Is Maja Stark's Caddie?
The young Swede has been partnered with Hadley Trenfield since late 2022
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Maja Stark may have only turned professional in 2021 but the young Swede has already made a name for herself as one of the most exciting prospects in women’s professional golf.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a highly successful few years, winning six Ladies European Tour trophies and one LPGA Tour title. Her performances this season make her almost a guarantee for her debut Solheim Cup appearance at Finca Cortesín in September.
In her small career thus far, however, Stark has had a number of different caddies, with her current one being Hadley Trenfield.
Trenfield and Stark began their partnership around the time of the season-ending CME Championship in November 2022. In that event, Stark finished T45 but the duo’s partnership has seen Stark continue to flourish on the LPGA Tour in 2023.
In their first event of the year, the Swede finished runner-up to Brooke Henderson in the Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions but credited her new bagman with an immediate effect on her on-course mood.
“I just told my caddie, ‘I loved this day,’” Stark said after her second round in January. “He said he had to call my mom and ask what happened to Maja. She’s not throwing clubs. She’s being kind of fun. Not too mad.”
Since that near miss, the pair have enjoyed a solid season on the LPGA Tour, recording a further four top tens on the LPGA Tour this season, including a T9 finish at the US Women’s Open in July 2023.
The duo also tasted victory on the Ladies European Tour in February 2023, when Stark beat fellow Swede, Linn Grant, by four strokes to take home the Lalla Meryem Cup.
Trenfield has been a regular LET caddie for a number of years. He previously stepped in to work with Scotland’s Michele Thomson after her father, who normally caddies for her, had a heart attack. Prior to that, he also worked with Wales’ Becky Morgan.
Prior to Trenfield, Stark worked for a short while with five-time LPGA Tour and 16-time LET winner Sophie Gustafson. While it was only a short-term partnership, the two were hugely successful, with Stark winning her first LPGA Tour event alongside Gustafson at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in August 2022.
Before Gustafson, Emma Whitaker had previously caddied for Stark after they became friends during their collegiate golf days at Oklahoma State University.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two
All of the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Major at Walton Heath
By Mike Hall Published
-
TaylorMade 2023 P790 Iron Review
Joel Tadman puts the latest edition of this popular iron franchise from TaylorMade to the test to see what golfers can expect
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Is The AIG Women’s Open On The BBC?
Everything you need to know about how to watch the final women's Major of the year
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I Was Going To Try Left Handed' – Lucas Glover On 10-Year Struggle With The Yips
The recent Wyndham champion reveals the suffering he's been through with his putter - and how he's put it right
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lucas Glover Seals Fifth PGA Tour Title At Wyndham Championship
The former US Open champion is back in the winner's circle, thanks largely to finding an answer to the yips
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
The French golfer recently claimed her first Major at the Evian Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Celine Boutier What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of French professional golfer Celine Boutier.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Celine Boutier
Get to know Solheim Cup and multiple-time LPGA Tour winner, Celine Boutier, better with these facts
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Lee Hodges
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Lee Hodges
By Ben Fleming Published
-
15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Solheim Cup
All you need to know about the biennial tournament held between the best female players from the US and Europe
By Mike Hall Published