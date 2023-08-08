Who Is Maja Stark's Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Maja Stark may have only turned professional in 2021 but the young Swede has already made a name for herself as one of the most exciting prospects in women’s professional golf.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a highly successful few years, winning six Ladies European Tour trophies and one LPGA Tour title. Her performances this season make her almost a guarantee for her debut Solheim Cup appearance at Finca Cortesín in September.

In her small career thus far, however, Stark has had a number of different caddies, with her current one being Hadley Trenfield.

Trenfield and Stark began their partnership around the time of the season-ending CME Championship in November 2022. In that event, Stark finished T45 but the duo’s partnership has seen Stark continue to flourish on the LPGA Tour in 2023.

In their first event of the year, the Swede finished runner-up to Brooke Henderson in the Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions but credited her new bagman with an immediate effect on her on-course mood.

“I just told my caddie, ‘I loved this day,’” Stark said after her second round in January. “He said he had to call my mom and ask what happened to Maja. She’s not throwing clubs. She’s being kind of fun. Not too mad.”

Since that near miss, the pair have enjoyed a solid season on the LPGA Tour, recording a further four top tens on the LPGA Tour this season, including a T9 finish at the US Women’s Open in July 2023.

The duo also tasted victory on the Ladies European Tour in February 2023, when Stark beat fellow Swede, Linn Grant, by four strokes to take home the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Maja Stark and Hadley Trenfield recorded a T4 finish at the Scottish Open in August 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trenfield has been a regular LET caddie for a number of years. He previously stepped in to work with Scotland’s Michele Thomson after her father, who normally caddies for her, had a heart attack. Prior to that, he also worked with Wales’ Becky Morgan.

Prior to Trenfield, Stark worked for a short while with five-time LPGA Tour and 16-time LET winner Sophie Gustafson. While it was only a short-term partnership, the two were hugely successful, with Stark winning her first LPGA Tour event alongside Gustafson at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in August 2022.

Before Gustafson, Emma Whitaker had previously caddied for Stark after they became friends during their collegiate golf days at Oklahoma State University.